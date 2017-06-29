Now that former Ajax boss and Barcelona defender Frank de Boer has arrived at Crystal Palace, some big changes are afoot.

The 47-year-old has succeeded Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park and with all respect to Big Sam, it's fair to say a new set of philosophies have arrived in south London.

Ajax reached the Europa League final last season before succumbing to Manchester United 2-0 in Sweden, but the Dutch side impressed everyone around the continent with their low average age but mature style of play.

The Eagles are hoping De Boer can translate that to the Premier League and, naturally, the rumour mill has already started on what players he will look to bring to the club.

A whole host of Ajax youngsters have been lined up if you believe reports, but one Dutch veteran with plenty of Premier League pedigree is also in De Boer's thoughts.

Robin Van Persie has spent the last two seasons with Fenerbahce in Turkey and he scored an impressive 25 goals in 54 outings.

NtvSpor’s Fenerbahce reporter, Onur Tugrul, has confirmed De Boer wants to sign the former Arsenal and Manchester United man this summer and with the 101-time Dutch international turning 34 in August, he's unlikely to cost a bomb.

Of course, his wages will have to be considered but the left-footed wizard is said to want a strong season in a strong league in order to best position himself for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

De Boer clearly feels the deal is possible and upon taking the job, he sounded like he had grand plans for the Eagles.

“I want a team where the fans are excited to come to our games, to see a team that wants to win and wants to fight for every minute,” said De Boer of his vision for the club. “ That’s always the starting point for me. [At Ajax] it’s also in our DNA to try and play technical football and dominate. When you do that and do that well it’s a plus, it’s attractive and it looks nice.

“I was attracted by the opportunity of managing in the Premier League. This is a club that can still go further and further. Every English club in the Premier League has money so there is the possibility to do something. There is a lot of perspective for this club to be a solid Premier League club.”

