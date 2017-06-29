SEE: Braun Strowman threatened LaVar Ball after controversial RAW segment

Regardless of how people feel towards him, they were always going to tune into Monday Night RAW this week when they found out that LaVar Ball was going to be making an appearance.

The speculation first started when he was overheard speaking about a WWE appearance during the NBA draft where his eldest son Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, so it was only natural for WWE to bring them in when they were inside the Staples Center on Monday night.

MIZTV

They didn’t come alone, though, as they brought along the 15-year-old LaMelo who made the headlines this week for all the wrong reasons.

There are contrasting views to the segment, some feel it was sports entertainment at its finest with the Big Ballas Brand CEO doing what he does best on the microphone, while others thought it was a chaotic segment that should have never taken place.

So, it comes as no surprise that the likes of Baron Corbin and Curtis Axel have hit out at the segment, while the company was also forced to release a statement when LaMelo dropped a racial slur on two occasions in the middle of the ring.

As expected, it was LaVar who stole the show by hogging the limelight, and that takes quite some doing when you consider he was sharing the ring with The Miz during the MizTV segment.

He was spewing absolute nonsense, his mannerisms were overly eccentric, to say the least, and he decided to take his shirt off before teasing a brawl with the Intercontinental Champion.

Thankfully, Dean Ambrose was at hand to save the day and now more WWE stars have hit out at LaVar for his antics.

STROWMAN'S THREAT

RAW commentator Corey Graves took to Instagram to make a comparison between LaVar and June Shannon, star of the American reality TV show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’

He posted close-up images of them both, showcasing their similarities by captioning it: “Am I the only one who drew this comparison last night?”

It already has hundreds of comments and thousands of likes, but one comment which sticks out the most is from Braun Strowman.

Usually, it’s something you could just look over as WWE stars sometimes remain fully in character on social media, using their character names.

In Strowman’s case, his Instagram account is under his real-name which is Adam Scherr, so it makes you think whether he was just making that claim as his WWE character or whether he genuinely felt that way towards LaVar and what he did in the segment.

He posted: “Am I the only one that wanted to stomp him out in the middle of the ring.”

Judging by the reaction, he’s not alone and WWE fans would probably love to see Strowman land a Running Powerslam on LaVar.

