Six Man Utd players who deserve upgrades or downgrades on FIFA 18

Manchester United's starting line-up is expected to look completely different for the 2017/18 season once the summer transfer window shuts.

Jose Mourinho has already acquired the services of 22-year-old centre-back Victor Lindelof for £30.75 million, while Alvaro Morata is closing in on a move from Real Madrid.

A third summer signing in Chelsea's Nemanja Matic is also in the pipeline, with negotiations underway over a controversial £35 million move.

As for departures, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already left United, while Luke Shaw and Phil Jones are both at threat of being axed.

Mourinho has certainly been busy as he looks to build on his first season at Old Trafford, which can be regarded as a success after winning the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.

What United fans will also be interested in is the ratings of their players on the upcoming FIFA 18, which releases in September.

As with every FIFA edition, a number of upgrades and downgrades can be expected in every team - and the Red Devils will be no different.

Here are three players who deserve upgrades on FIFA 18 and three players who deserve downgrades.

THREE UPGRADES

ANTONIO VALENCIA (82-83)

Antonio Valencia enjoyed yet another solid season at right-back, so much so that fans believe he could be the best in the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta might have something to say about that, but regardless, Valencia should be boosted by one to 83 on FIFA 18.

ERIC BAILLY (82-84)

Injuries plagued Eric Bailly's debut season at United but when he was available, he started each and every game and was fantastic.

Fast, powerful and superb in the air, the Ivorian has the makings of a world-class centre-back and deserves to be rated in the mid-80s.

ANDER HERRERA (83-84)

Ander Herrera rose to 83 rated when EA Sports launched the Ratings Refresh campaign in February, but there's a good chance he'll get another boost on the latest instalment.

The Spaniard, now 27, has become an indispensable member of United's squad and performed so well last season that Barcelona want him.

THREE DOWNGRADES

WAYNE ROONEY (84-81)

Let's kick things off with the most obvious candidate for a downgrade. Wayne Rooney, despite becoming United's all-time top goalscorer, endured an awful season.

At 31-years-old, the England captain is visibly on the wane, having lost a yard of pace and his goalscoring touch. There's no chance he'll be rated anywhere near 84 on FIFA 18.

CHRIS SMALLING (84-82)

Seven years on from joining United from Fulham and Chris Smalling, if anything, has become a bit of a liability at the Theatre of Dreams.



The 27-year-old's bust-up with Mourinho saw him drop down the pecking order and there are even rumours he could be sold. An 82 rating sounds more accurate.

ASHLEY YOUNG (79-77)

Age is catching up with Ashley Young, who made 23 appearances last season yet managed just one assist, scoring zero goals.

Young is no longer the nimble, skilful and pacey winger he once was and will most likely plummet into the mid-70s on FIFA 18.

