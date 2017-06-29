When the referee finally made the three count at WrestleMania 33, fans instantly knew that things were perhaps never going to change as Randy Orton was crowned the WWE Champion when he defeated Bray Wyatt.

It was a feud that had so much promise and potential when The Viper had aligned himself with The Wyatt Family, and even though fans knew that he could never be trusted, they were still intrigued to find out how the storyline was going to unfold.

WYATT PLANS

We had Orton winning the Royal Rumble, The Eater of Worlds realised his dream at the Elimination Chamber by capturing the biggest prize in the company, they had joined forces, Orton had given up his chance at a title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All before the huge betrayal saw Orton burn down the Wyatt compound.

Everything was falling into place perfectly.

We still fondly remember his highlights, though, when Wyatt made John Cena’s life hell during their epic feud which concluded in a WrestleMania XXX defeat – but the things that took place before the match is why people rated him so highly.

The mental games are what make him a threat as well as entertaining, and it seems as if WWE could be going down that avenue once more based on what WWE has recently been doing.

SEGMENT

According to PWInsider, WWE recently brought in a child actor to film some scenes where he’s portrayed a young Wyatt.

There hasn’t been any confirmation on what they are filming for or when it will be used, but it seems like they could be diving into the Wyatt origins to give fans more of a backstory on how he became the character he is today; something we haven’t really seen from him since he debuted the character.

Currently, Wyatt is locked in a feud with Seth Rollins and the two are set to do battle at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, but it’s unclear just how long this feud will last.

If rumours are to be believed that Wyatt could move on to a programme with Finn Balor next, which could culminate in a SummerSlam match and it could also feature the return of The Demon character.

Out of the two – if this is what actually happens – then using a young Wyatt probably fits in better with the latter plan, as it’s not something they’d want to rush and use for one week in the build-up to the match against The Kingslayer.

It has the potential to be something special if WWE utilises it correctly, and hopefully, it could help Wyatt become a much bigger star on the red brand.

What do you think WWE could be doing with a young Bray Wyatt on programming?

