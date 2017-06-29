GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Conor.

Dana White reveals who Conor McGregor wants to fight upon UFC return

Conor McGregor is currently preparing for his super fight against Floyd Mayweather in August, a fight he had been aggressively pursuing for months and finally confirmed this month that the fantasy match-up has now become a reality.

Not everyone seems to be a fan of it, though, with many claiming that it’s a mockery of boxing while others are excited to see much-needed entertainment injected into the sport – and it says a lot about the outspoken Irishman who managed to get the 49-0 American to sit up and listen.

UFC RETURN

However, the Notorious remains the UFC’s lightweight champion after dominating Eddie Alvarez in November of last year inside Madison Square Garden, and there are still plans for him to return to the Octagon in 2017.

That’s according to both UFC president Dana White, as well as SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh.

There are some huge fights out there for him in the UFC after August, regardless of the result against Money, and if he does manage to be the only dent in his record, any fight in the UFC after that will be much bigger.

According to White, McGregor has already told him who he wants when he returns to the UFC, and it’s a fight which fans have been clamouring for ever since he stepped up to lightweight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, White claimed McGregor is eyeing a bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov and to make the task that much more difficult, he wants it to happen in Russia.

THE NOTORIOUS VS. THE EAGLE

He said: “You know what Conor has told me?

“He said, ‘I want Khabib in Russia.’ Isn’t he f***ing awesome?

“He’s like, ‘I want Khabib, in Russia.’ He’s awesome. Conor McGregor is a f***ing unicorn. There’s nothing like him.

“He’s working on boxing Floyd Mayweather and then he’s talking about fighting Khabib in Russia right after.”

McGregor seems to have changed his tune slightly since UFC 205.

The dangerous Dagestani schooled Michael Johnson on the same night, pummelling his opponent while making demands to Dana at the same time, claiming he wants the next title shot.

In the post-fight press conference, McGregor referred to The Eagle as a pull-out merchant, and Mystic Mac was spot on as Nurmagomedov pulled out just one day before his scheduled interim lightweight championship fight against Tony Ferguson.

Perhaps McGregor knows that the only way he’ll get the credit he deserves is by taking down the rightful contenders, and the unbeaten Nurmagomedov is as tough as they come.

Although, El Cucuy won't be too happy if this happens.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor’s first lightweight title defence come against Khabib Nurmagomedov? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

UFC
Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Nate Diaz

