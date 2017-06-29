The Houston Rockets made a huge move on Wednesday when they traded for Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Chris Paul.

However, many have questioned whether that move was a good idea, as the Rockets already have a ball-dominant guard in James Harden, who is coming off a season in which he finished second in the MVP voting.

Paul is also best with the ball in his hands, so it's fair to question whether the two stars will be able to share the ball effectively this upcoming season.

Fortunately for the Rockets, there's reason for hope, as one Reddit user pointed out that CP3 is actually one of the best players in the game when it comes to catch-and-shoot possessions, too.

On catch-and-shoot possessions, Paul had an effective field goal percentage of 69.1 percent, second only to Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker in that stat.

That's good news for Harden, who is at his best when he's dribbling through opposing defenses and kicking the ball out to open teammates. He'll be able to trust that Paul will knock down any open looks Harden creates for him.

Understandably, the Rockets were thrilled to land Paul, as general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN.com that the move gives Houston a chance to compete with the Golden State Warriors and some of the other super-teams forming around the league:

"Any day you can acquire a Hall of Fame-level player is a good day for the franchise," Morey said. "... It's a weapons race in the NBA, and you're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines. We felt with Harden in his prime, Chris Paul in his prime, this gives us a real shot to chase the juggernaut teams that are out there and puts us right there with them."

The Rockets gave up quite a bit to land CP3, sending Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverly, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick and $661,000 to Los Angeles.

However, that's still a small price to pay for Paul, as long as the oft-injured point guard manages to stay healthy moving forward. Paul only appeared in 61 games last season due to injuries.

The Rockets had luck with guard Eric Gordon last year, though, as he managed to stay healthy for one of the first times in his career.

If CP3 stays healthy and can be Harden's co-star, the Rockets will have one of the most dangerous backcourts in the entire NBA next season.