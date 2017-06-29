Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden, Chris Paul.

One statistic proves that Chris Paul and James Harden can be dominant together

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Houston Rockets made a huge move on Wednesday when they traded for Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Chris Paul.

However, many have questioned whether that move was a good idea, as the Rockets already have a ball-dominant guard in James Harden, who is coming off a season in which he finished second in the MVP voting.

Paul is also best with the ball in his hands, so it's fair to question whether the two stars will be able to share the ball effectively this upcoming season.

Fortunately for the Rockets, there's reason for hope, as one Reddit user pointed out that CP3 is actually one of the best players in the game when it comes to catch-and-shoot possessions, too.

On catch-and-shoot possessions, Paul had an effective field goal percentage of 69.1 percent, second only to Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker in that stat.

That's good news for Harden, who is at his best when he's dribbling through opposing defenses and kicking the ball out to open teammates. He'll be able to trust that Paul will knock down any open looks Harden creates for him.

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

Understandably, the Rockets were thrilled to land Paul, as general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN.com that the move gives Houston a chance to compete with the Golden State Warriors and some of the other super-teams forming around the league:

"Any day you can acquire a Hall of Fame-level player is a good day for the franchise," Morey said. "... It's a weapons race in the NBA, and you're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines. We felt with Harden in his prime, Chris Paul in his prime, this gives us a real shot to chase the juggernaut teams that are out there and puts us right there with them."

The Rockets gave up quite a bit to land CP3, sending Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverly, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick and $661,000 to Los Angeles.

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - Game Four

However, that's still a small price to pay for Paul, as long as the oft-injured point guard manages to stay healthy moving forward. Paul only appeared in 61 games last season due to injuries.

The Rockets had luck with guard Eric Gordon last year, though, as he managed to stay healthy for one of the first times in his career.

If CP3 stays healthy and can be Harden's co-star, the Rockets will have one of the most dangerous backcourts in the entire NBA next season.

Topics:
NBA Playoffs
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
James Harden

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again