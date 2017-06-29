Andy Murray was forced to pull out of his final Wimbledon warm-up match, scheduled to take place at the Hurlingham Club due to a persistent hip injury on Friday.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at the Hurlingham, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it," he said, as per BBC Sport.

With Wimbledon kicking off next week, Murray may be forgiven for taking the break; however, the Scot is heading into the historic tournament with what many would consider to be a lack of preparation.

Having played only one grass court match this year, in a surprise first-round loss at Queen's to world number 90 Jordan Thompson, Murray will be playing against the odds to successfully defend his Wimbledon title.

However, the world number one still found time to interview the man of the moment; himself. In a recent Instagram post, Murray filmed a short interview with an impersonator, who appeared to enjoy his own impression more than Andy himself.

In typical Murray style, the Scotsman maintained a steely, if not hypnotic gaze, on the young man - scroll down to see the interview in full.

Many would find such a powerful stare unnerving; not so in this case, our unnamed guest even threw in the trademark Murray hand-to-face stroke, shadowing Andy's renowned reserved style of conversation.

Here is the pretty funny exchange which Murray shared on Instagram:

When asked how he felt, the impersonator artfully encapsulated the typical vagueness we've all come to love in athlete interviews: "I feel great, just now. Feels good to be preparing for Wimbledon, it's just great.", he muttered, eyes glancing away from Andy's unwavering glare.

Andy's characteristic seriousness may not come as a surprise.

Providing he is fit enough, the 30-year-old will start his defence of Wimbledon on Centre Court on Monday afternoon.

