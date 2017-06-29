GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

.

Andy Murray conducts hilarious interview with impressionist

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andy Murray was forced to pull out of his final Wimbledon warm-up match, scheduled to take place at the Hurlingham Club due to a persistent hip injury on Friday.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at the Hurlingham, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it," he said, as per BBC Sport.

With Wimbledon kicking off next week, Murray may be forgiven for taking the break; however, the Scot is heading into the historic tournament with what many would consider to be a lack of preparation.

Article continues below

Having played only one grass court match this year, in a surprise first-round loss at Queen's to world number 90 Jordan Thompson, Murray will be playing against the odds to successfully defend his Wimbledon title.

However, the world number one still found time to interview the man of the moment; himself. In a recent Instagram post, Murray filmed a short interview with an impersonator, who appeared to enjoy his own impression more than Andy himself.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

SEE: Braun Strowman threatened LaVar Ball after controversial RAW segment

SEE: Braun Strowman threatened LaVar Ball after controversial RAW segment

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

In typical Murray style, the Scotsman maintained a steely, if not hypnotic gaze, on the young man - scroll down to see the interview in full.

Many would find such a powerful stare unnerving; not so in this case, our unnamed guest even threw in the trademark Murray hand-to-face stroke, shadowing Andy's renowned reserved style of conversation.

Here is the pretty funny exchange which Murray shared on Instagram: 

When asked how he felt, the impersonator artfully encapsulated the typical vagueness we've all come to love in athlete interviews: "I feel great, just now. Feels good to be preparing for Wimbledon, it's just great.", he muttered, eyes glancing away from Andy's unwavering glare.

Andy's characteristic seriousness may not come as a surprise.

Providing he is fit enough, the 30-year-old will start his defence of Wimbledon on Centre Court on Monday afternoon.     

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

What Claudio Bravo said to Chile teammates before Portugal shootout is brilliant

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Look: Kylian Mbappe drops major hint about future with subtle change on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again