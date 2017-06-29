Official online NBA destination in the UK

Draymond Green.

Watch: Draymond Green's accurate prediction about his future at the 2012 NBA Draft Combine

Draymond Green is already one of the best defenders in the NBA and is coming off a season in which he won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, we may need to add "psychic" to the Golden State Warriors star's list of talents, as a prediction he made at the 2012 NBA Draft Combine has now come true.

The Warriors have won two NBA titles in three years and have built a super-team around Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Back in 2012, Green was asked where he saw himself in five years, and his answer couldn't have been more accurate.

Starting at about the 2:20 mark of the below video, Green says he hopes to be with an NBA team and have a couple of NBA Finals victories on his resume, which has obviously come true since he was drafted with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft:

"Just on an NBA team, hopefully with a couple world championships under my belt," he said. "Just keep on improving as an NBA player."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

With Finals victories in 2015 and this year, Green does indeed have a couple of world championships under his belt, so his 2012 prediction has come true.

Those rings came in large part from Green's defensive prowess, as the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year anchors the Golden State defense.

It's notable that Green didn't predict any individual accolades for himself, but that's just the type of player he is. His versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win are what makes him so important to the Warriors' success - both past and present.

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Green, of course, knows his individual accolades aren't just his own doing. He was quick to credit his teammates during his acceptance speech on Monday night (via SFGate.com):

“This isn’t an individual award,” Green said after accepting his award. “It’s five guys out there on the court every time. I can’t do this all by myself, I appreciate them.”

Yes, the Warriors have a great defense as a team, but Green is what makes it work. He can guard any player in the league effectively, which allows his teammates to match up against players that best fit their abilities.

Green has now been named to the last three All-Defensive First Teams. It's probably safe to say the Golden State star isn't done racking up defensive awards as his stellar career continues. He could also add a couple more rings to his collection before all is said and done.

