Perhaps only Gianluigi Donnarumma has featured in as many headlines as Cristiano Ronaldo has this summer.

The Italian goalkeeper stunned AC Milan by announcing he would leave at the end of his contract, which runs until 2018.

Milan’s favourite son had suddenly turned into the enemy. Fans threw fake money at him during one of Italy’s matches at the European Under-21 Championship and his mentions on social media are filled with hateful comments.

Donnarumma claimed he was hacked when a post appeared on his Instagram saying he will meet with the Rossoneri to discuss a contract extension.

But, despite claiming he wasn’t responsible for the post, Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, says he the ‘keeper will meet with Milan chiefs following Italy’s exit from the Euros.

“Tweets between me and [Gianluigi] are tweets of friendship," Raiola, who recently tweeted: “DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0, What's next?” said, per the Mirror.

“After the Euros we will meet with Milan. Now the national team is important.”

Donnarumma could sign new deal - with a clause

According to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Donnarumma will sign a new clause to stay at the San Siro.

But there could be a catch. Milan and Real Madrid, one of several clubs linked with the youngster, could insert a clause that would give the Champions League winners the option of signing Donnarumma in 2018.

Even better for Real is that the release clause would be “affordable”, meaning they could sign Donnarumma and possibly break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco, too.

The deleted Instagram post

It’s clear that the Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon’s heir to the throne, sees his future away from the Rossoneri.

AC Milan supporters must have been ecstatic when they saw Donnarumma’s Instagram post, but it was the one he later said was a result of a hacking.

“I wish to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans,” the post read. “Now all that’s in my mind is the national team, with whom I hope to give a gift to all the supporters.

“My promise is that, as soon as the Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal.”

Donnarumma has since deleted his Instagram account. It’s for the best that he stays quiet for a few weeks.

