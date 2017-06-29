If you didn’t watch Spain and Italy in the Under-21 European Championships on Tuesday night, then you missed out on a Dani Ceballos masterclass.

Saul Niguez may have scored all three of Spain’s goals, but Ceballos was just as impressive as the Atletico Madrid star.

The 20-year-old was too hot for the Italians to handle and lit up the Stadion Cracovia in Krakow with his breathtaking skills and trickery.

One dribble in particular was so impressive that it went viral on social media.

Ceballos dropped his shoulder to fool two Italian midfielders and then beat two more opponents before finishing his run with a cheeky nutmeg.

Video: Ceballos's run v Italy

You can watch Ceballos’s magnificent run here…

Ceballos expected to join Real Madrid

Following Spain’s 3-1 win over the Italians, it was revealed that Ceballos was on the verge of sealing a move to Real Madrid.

The midfielder is expected to become a Madrid player over the coming weeks, even though Betis president Angel Haro has denied the reports.

"There are no ongoing negotiations with any club,” he told Canal Sur TV, per ESPN. "We would like him to remain at Betis and we will do all that we can for that to happen, but it doesn't only depend on us but on several parties.

"It would be in Betis' best interest for him to remain as long as possible and for him to help us win titles. Next season we want to have a leap in quality."

Ceballos himself has also played down the reports, telling Cadena Cope: "The rumours are not true.

"The team with which I currently have a contract in force for three years with is Real Betis."

The Spanish media, however, remain convinced the transfer will go through.

“Nobody doubts that Dani Ceballos will soon become a Real Madrid player,” Catalan newspaper Sport wrote today. “Los Blancos’ idea is to sign the Real Betis midfielder but loan him back for another year to the Andalusian side to keep growing, as he will have more minutes there than at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

Caballos deletes tweets about Messi and Barcelona

Sport have also revealed how Ceballos recently deleted a few tweets in praise of Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

One of the deleted tweets reportedly said: “I would like to have Messi’s autograph”.

He also deleted another tweet which criticised refereeing which benefitted Real Madrid: “Betis deserve the same treatment as all clubs. The referees have to help us because we represent the badge.”

A little awkward but still not as embarrassing as naming your dog after Messi, eh Isco?

