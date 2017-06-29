Bournemouth today completed the signing of Jermain Defoe on a free transfer from Sunderland.

The 34-year-old has penned a three-year deal worth £65,000-per-week, which will make him the club's top earner by some distance.

It's a fantastic signing from Eddie Howe, who wants to build upon his side's impressive season where they finished ninth in the Premier League.

Defoe has previously played for Bournemouth on loan during the 2000/01 season and upon putting pen to paper, the England international expressed delight at returning.

"It's great to be back and I'm really looking forward to this challenge," he told the club's official website. "When the opportunity came about to return to AFC Bournemouth I just knew it was the right one.

"It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. It's a great place to be.

"The Bournemouth fans know that every time I pull the shirt on I will give 100 per cent, and the one thing I can guarantee is goals."

Goals are most certainly what Defoe can provide, having scored an impressive 15 goals last season in a Sunderland side that finished bottom of the table.

His return to the Vitality Stadium will evoke memories of when he famously scored goals in 10 consecutive games - a club record - as the below video shows.

Bournemouth's throwback to Defoe's haul sparked a rather adorable conversation between the two, with Defoe initially replying: "I do 🙌🏿." Check out their tweets to each other below.

This was basically Bournemouth and Defoe's brilliant way of announcing his arrival, with a confirmation tweet coming moments later.

Cute. Howe described signing Defoe as a "huge moment" and "another step in the right direction", adding: "We want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise.

"We believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal scorer. We have known him for a long time, since working with him as a young pro and playing with him.

"I have followed his career and am delighted to say he is going to be playing for AFC Bournemouth again."

