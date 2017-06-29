WWE fans are entitled to their own opinions on what they like and dislike about programming.

Some openly vent their frustrations and showcase their desire to see the company make changes that satisfy them, while others suffer in silence and hope that something changes that get them invested back into programming.

FIXING WWE

It’s not perfect, it never has been and it never will be but it’s why so many people still love it and tune in religiously.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Even those that aren’t associated with WWE any longer offer their input on what can be done, and the sort of changes that need to be made without burning any bridges.

One person who doesn’t really care about that, though, is former WCW and WWE star Scott Steiner.

Article continues below

Big Poppa Pump and the WWE aren’t exactly on the best of terms and he has never shied away from the fact that he absolutely despises Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and perhaps his poor run in the WWE is one of the many reasons as he was never really able to get the better of The Game.

Steiner was recently part of a media call to promote Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event, when Wrestling Inc decided to bring up the question on what he would change about the WWE – and his answer went exactly how you’d expect.

STEINER'S SUGGESTION

According to IWNerd, he said: “Yeah, the first few changes they need to get rid of Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon.

“’Cause they’re two idiots that are running the whole place up there. It’s like, I mean, I feel sorry for the wrestlers up there, they gotta follow the instructions of these two idiots that clearly don’t know what they’re doing.

“People don’t wanna watch it because the ratings are down and the reason why I call Hunter McMahon is because she obviously wears the pants.

“He’s a ball-less walking around human being.”

While he might have had a case a couple of years ago, The Authority has hardly featured on programming and more stars are getting the valuable television time.

Of course, that could all change in the coming months as rumours suggest the current Kurt Angle storyline will result in the return of Stephanie and The Cerebral Assassin, and a match between the pair has also been teased down the line.

Then again, Steiner never really needs an excuse to criticise the couple.

What do you make of Scott Steiner’s remarks about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms