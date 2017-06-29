The WWE's tag team roster over on SmackDown Live may be down one as of today (Thurs. June 29, 2017).

Currently the SmackDown Live tag team line-up features teams such as The New Day (Big E, Xavier Rhodes, Kofi Kingston), The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder), Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango), American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan), The Accession (Konnor and Viktor), and of course, SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jay Uso).

Another team that is also featured on SmackDown Live is the team of The Colons (Primo and Epico), however, it seems that the pair may have just been released from the WWE.

Its been quite a road for Primo and Epico, who won their first pair of Tag Team titles on a RAW live event back in 2012 when they were managed by former WWE Diva Rosa Mendes. They held the title for a number of months before dropping the straps to the team of Kofi Kingston and R-Truth on an April episode of Monday Night RAW.

The team went on a terrible losing streak for the rest of 2012 before debuting their new gimmick of "Los Matadores," portraying themselves as Spanish bull fighters, and were accompanied to the ring by El Torito; a small man dressed in a bull costume. The gimmick ran for a bout two years before it was slowly and quietly scrapped. They were last seen inside the ring as Los Matadores on an episode of WWE Main Event, without El Torito, where they suffered a loss to The Prime Time Players.

In 2016 they then began calling themselves "The Shinning Stars," a pair of annoying Puerto Rican heels who continuously put over Puerto Rico as the "Shining Star of the Caribbean." Although they were able to muster up a decent amount of heat in the beginning of their run, nothing major ever came out of it.

They last dubbed themselves as The Shinning Stars when each of them competed on the WrestleMania 33 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.After being moved to SmackDown Live this past April via the Superstar Shake-Up, they dropped The Shinning Stars gimmick and began calling themselves as The Colons.

Nothing major has been done with them on SmackDown Live as of now, however, it is speculated that the team may have asked for their release from the company after a fan on Twitter pointed out that Epico now has a shirt design on PWTees:

