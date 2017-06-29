One former WWE Tough Enough winner has fallen on hard times as of late.

Matt Cappotelli was a competitor on the third season of WWE Tough Enough back in 2011 and was coached by former WWE Superstars Al Snow, Bill DeMott, and Ivory. Cappotelli won the series alongside the now-former WWE Intercontinental Champion Johnny Nitro (also known as John Morrison or Johnny Mundo), who went on to have the better career of the two.

After his Tough Enough win, Cappotelli made brief appearances on shows such as Monday Night RAW, Sunday Night Heat, and WWE Velocity. Soon after that, however, he was sent to the WWE's developmental program in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in order to brush up on his promo skills and continue his training.

He began to have a great deal of success during his run on OVW, however, it was plagued by injuries such as a concussion and broken fibula. In 2005 Cappotelli was able to capture the OVW Heavyweight Championship when he defeated his former tag team partner, Johnny Jeter.

The WWE had plans to bring Cappotelli up to the main roster, however, it was later discovered that the former Tough Enough winner was suffering from a grade 2/3 astrocytoma (tumor) that would require surgery to remove.

He soon after announced that the tumor was cancerous and was forced to surrender his OVW Championship, after an emotional speech in the ring, to Danny Davis. Cappotelli underwent surgery back in May of 2017 and the WWE announced that it was a success as most of the tumor was removed.

Sadly, Cappotelli's contract with the WWE expired in January of 2009 and he was not re-signed by the company. He was named the the trainer for OVW's Beginner Program in 2013. It seems that his battle with brain cancer isn't over quite yet, however, as Cappotelli announced that he will require another brain surgery to remove another tumor that is more aggressive than the first (quotes via WrestlingNewsWorld):

“Waiting to be taken for my MRI and get prepared for my second brain surgery tomorrow. Just found out that the tumor that I had removed 10 years ago has come back much more aggressively and needs to be dealt with.

"It’s a very large tumor and there is a portion that is inoperable. The portion that they are hoping to remove will be sent for pathology, which will determine what exactly we are dealing with and provide insight on future treatment plans and the next steps for the inoperable portion in my brain stem. #John9:1-3″

What are your thoughts on Cappotelli needing another brain surgery? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

