Tyson Fury is known for his brazen opinions so it’s hardly surprising that he believes Conor McGregor will make light work of Floyd Mayweather when the pair meet on August 26.

McGregor is the underdog heading into the fight but Fury, who once called Wladimir Klitschko a “devil-worshipper”, believes the Irishman will knock Mayweather out in under a minute.

“I think McGregor will knock him out inside the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest,” Fury said to IFL TV.

“I think McGregor will do him in one round. Come on McGregor!

“It would be good for boxing if McGregor chinned him. It would be great for the real people of the world.”

Fury might want to rethink his prediction after Mayweather posted footage of himself working a floor to ceiling ball on Instagram as he continues his preparations for the fight.

Mayweather may be 40-years-old but he still remains impressively quick. And the agility that has helped him avoid a number of big punches in his career is still there.

Watch: Mayweather shows off dazzling speed

‘Money’ added an honest caption to the video.

“I know I'm not the same fighter I was 20 years ago,” he wrote. “I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago... As a matter of fact, I'm not the same fighter I was 5 years ago,I'm just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves”.

Pacquiao won't be watching the fight

Mayweather vs. McGregor is certain to be a pay-per-view hit but one man who won’t be tuning in is Manny Pacquiao, who lost to the American boxer in 2015.

The Filipino believes the fight could be “boring”, with the inexperienced McGregor failing to trouble Mayweather.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight,” Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports. “In fact, it could be very boring.

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.”

Golovkin vs. Alvarez is the 'real fight'

Three weeks after Mayweather takes on McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, middleweight stars Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will meet at the same arena.

That, in Pacquiao’s opinion, is the true contest.

“The real fight and the best fight is Golovkin vs. Canelo,” Pacquiao added. “The best vs. the best. That’s the fight I will be watching.”

