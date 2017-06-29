The Hardy Boyz expected to dethrone Sheamus and Cesaro

The unlikely pairing of Sheamus and Cesaro have had plenty of success since being forced to align after a winner failed to emerge from their best-of-seven series.

Then-Monday Night RAW general manager Mick Foley put them together on-screen, and the rest is history.

SHEAMUS AND CESARO

There were complaints at first, though, as many felt that The Swiss Superman was being wasted in another tag team and deserved to be given a genuine push as a singles star, but they swayed those opinions as they went from butting heads to ending the New Day’s record-breaking title reign.

Not only that, they ended the nostalgia surrounding The Hardy Boyz and are the reigning RAW tag team champions.

However, a report emerged this week which could drastically change what could be in store for both men.

It was revealed that The Celtic Warrior will be taking time off from WWE to film a movie called The Buddy Games, and now Still Real To Us has explained what could be in store for the duo before Sheamus is written off-screen.

According to the source, it’s expected that Jeff and Matt will be the team to dethrone them and reclaim the RAW tag team titles.

NEW CHAMPIONS?

It’s perhaps the best option go with right now, as other teams on the red brand haven’t stepped up the plate when it comes to being a serious threat to the champions.

Although, you’d assume that the likes of The Revival could be the ones that end up defeated Matt and Jeff.

Questions will surely be raised on what WWE could do with Cesaro once Sheamus is out of the picture, and a turn has been speculated which could be a wise choice to go down as it gives Cesaro a reason to advance further as a singles star – something WWE fans have wanted for quite some time.

On the flip side, keeping the gold on The Hardy Boyz means we’re going to have to wait longer on the eventual split.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding their singles careers, with rumours suggesting Vince McMahon is keen to give The Charismatic Enigma another chance at the top which could include a run as WWE or Universal Champion.

Matt is in an unfortunate situation, as it’s obvious that the main reason WWE fans wanted him back was because of the Broken gimmick success, but he’s currently embroiled in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling.

Still, it gives them something to do while they figure that out and hopefully, WWE has something in store for Cesaro when Sheamus isn’t around.

