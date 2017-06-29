The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Lionel Messi is due to marry long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday at the City Centre Complex in their native Rosario, Argentina.

Two-hundred-and-sixty guests have reportedly been invited to the ceremony and/or reception, including a number of current and former teammates of Messi's.

Among those to have accepted the invite are Luis Suarez and Neymar, while Andres Iniesta has pulled out following the birth of his third child.

Article continues below

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez will also be absent due to international commitments.

As for former teammates, Deco, Cesc Fabregas, Dani Alves and Xavi have all been invited and will attend, but Ronaldinho, for reasons unknown, can't make it.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique is another current teammate who might not be at Messi's wedding, but his situation is slightly more complicated.

Messi's wife-to-be, Antonella, is good friends with Pique's ex-girlfriend, Nuria Tomas, who he broke up with to be with popstar Shakira. Antonella isn't on particularly good terms with the pair as a result.

ESPN claim that Pique and Shakira could yet attend the ceremony, but nothing has been confirmed.

Messi's wedding will, as expected, be dominated by current and former Barcelona players, but according to Spanish outlet Sport, one ex-Real Madrid player has been invited, too.

That man is Angel Di Maria who, having played many times with Messi for the Argentina national team, is a good friend of the 30-year-old's.

Di Maria's attendance might not come as a surprise, but there's no mention of Gonzalo Higuain, who also used to play for Los Blancos and currently plays alongside Messi for Argentina. Strange.

The ceremony begins at 7pm local time on Friday and, as you would expect for a wedding involving someone like Lionel Messi, the utmost security has been put in place to ensure privacy.

A security team of around 300 people - including local police - has been hired, while 100 journalists have been given permission to attend. They can't, however, speak to any of the guests.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms