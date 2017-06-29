The big news in the NBA world on Wednesday was the Houston Rockets trading for Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Chris Paul, giving up a package that included cash, a 2018 protected first-round draft pick and seven players.

The move will position the Rockets to better compete with the Golden State Warriors, who just blazed their way to their second NBA title in three years.

However, outspoken Golden State star Draymond Green isn't sweating the move, or any of the other moves teams are making to try to keep pace with the Warriors.

According to The Mercury News, Green said at a press conference celebrating his NBA Defensive Player of the Year award that the Warriors aren't going to change what they do in response to moves other teams are making:

“It’s been enjoyable to watch," he said of the NBA's crazy offseason so far. "We just play our game. If people need to make moves to beat us, then make the moves. But we just play our game and sit back and watch the rest.”

After putting up a record of 67-15 last year, it's understandable why Green isn't getting too worried yet. Until a team proves it has the Warriors' number, Golden State will remain the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Green did say that he respects what CP3 and James Harden can do on the court, but added that even with their talents, the Rockets will have some work to do to figure out how to best utilize their special talents:

“Two great players," he said. "It’s not really my job to dissect that trade or figure out how it works. It’s their job to figure that out. But you definitely have two great players, two great competitors.”

After trading away seven players, including starting guard Patrick Beverly and sixth man Lou Williams, the Rockets now have an issue when it comes to depth as well. An injury to Paul or Harden could be devastating to the team that now has title aspirations.

However, the Rockets may not be done making moves just yet, as they've also been linked to Indiana Pacers star Paul George, though they may not have the assets necessary to make such a trade.

Still, whatever ends up happening for the rest of the offseason, it seems as if the top teams in the West are getting better, so the Warriors may face some stiffer competition as they try to defend their title next season.