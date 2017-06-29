GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Fabio Borini’s hilarious statistics on WhoScored emerge ahead of AC Milan move

Fabio Borini is on the verge of completing one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer.

The 26-year-old forward scored one goal in 15 appearances for Sunderland last season but, despite that, has somehow managed to secure a transfer to AC Milan.

Milan confirmed on Thursday that Borini was undergoing a medical and the £5.3 million transfer is expected to be announced over the coming days.

The Italian striker, whose one and only international cap came back in 2012, will become the Rossoneri’s fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva.

Not a bad move for a striker who’s scored just 36 career goals since turning professional back in 2009.

Borini's hilarious stats on WhoScored

However, Milan might have second thoughts about signing Borini if they check out his rather amusing statistics page on WhoScored.com.

Every top-level player listed on WhoScored has a ‘characteristics’ section which lists their strengths and weaknesses - but Borini’s is a little unusual.

Why?

Because he doesn’t have a single strength, according to the website.

He has five weaknesses: Finishing (very weak), Holding on to the ball (weak), Passing (weak), Crossing (weak) and Discipline (weak).

But under ‘strengths’, it says: ‘Player has no significant strengths’.

Ouch.

Wait... there's more

There’s also a ‘Style of Play’ section which details what Borini tends to do when he’s on the pitch.

Again, it’s not great.

‘Gets fouled often’, ‘Likes to play long balls’, ‘Does not dive into tackles’, ‘Commits fouls often’.

What about scoring goals, bringing teammates into play, providing key passes? There’s nothing positive.

Milan fans could be forgiven for wondering if the powers that be at the San Siro are about to sign an absolute dud.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Premier League

Will Fabio Borini be a hit or a flop at Milan? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Fabio Borini
Italy Football
Football
AC Milan
Serie A

