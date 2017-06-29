We may not have to wait much longer to see "The Guy" Roman Reigns reach the top of the WWE mountain once again.

After "The Beast" Brock Lesnar took the WWE Universal Title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 this past April, and Roman Reigns picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating The Undertaker at the same event, the only two men to have ever defeated "The Deadman" at WrestleMania have been primed to meet inside the ring to determine just whose yard it really is.

Lesnar is currently embroiled in a tremendous feud with Samoa Joe and they are set to go one-on-one for the Universal Title at the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV) next month. Its been an interesting program between Lesnar and "The Destroyer," as the former UFC champ finally has someone who can match his power and physicality inside the ring.

Reigns currently has his hands full with "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, who he is expected to take on in an Ambulance match at Great Balls Of Fire. Both Reigns and Lesnar are expected to win their respective matches after recent developments.

It was originally expected that Strowman would go over on Reigns in order to set up a program between him and Lesnar at SummerSlam. This was the plan in order to keep Reigns and Lesnar separate until WrestleMania 34 for their colossal main event.

Per a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, however, the WWE has changed those plans for SummerSlam and WrestleMania. The new main event for SummerSlam is now expected to be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, meaning "The Guy" is likely to defeat Strowman at Great Balls Of Fire.

Meltzer did, however, note that there is a very slight chance that Samoa Joe could be involved in the SummerSlam main event due to the amount of praise he has been receiving since beginning his feud with Lesnar. Joe is currently scheduled to lose to Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire, for what was originally called a 'one-off' match against "The Beast."

It is said that the reason for booking Lesnar vs. Reigns at SummerSlam is because the WWE wants to have the Universal Title as a regular attraction on Monday Night RAW, and Lesnar is only working a part-time schedule as of now. It is also speculated that Roman Reigns could be taking on John Cena at WrestleMania for the Universal Title now that "The Leader Of The Cenation" is being dubbed a free agent.

Meltzer stated that it is highly unlikely that Reigns loses to Lesnar at SummerSlam, and that they could have a rematch at WrestleMania for the belt.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar vs. Reigns getting moved up to SummerSlam instead of WrestleMania 34?

