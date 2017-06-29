Arda Turan is proof that moving to a huge club like Barcelona doesn’t always pay off.

The Turkish playmaker was widely considered one of the best players in La Liga prior to his €34 million transfer in July 2015.

Arda was one of Atletico Madrid’s key players and was instrumental in the club’s 2013-14 title triumph.

That Arda signed for Barça when the club were banned from registering new players until the following January made his settling-in process tougher than it would have otherwise been.

He spent six months training with his new teammates before making his debut against Espanyol on January 6 2016, drastically short of match practice.

Arda is expected to be sold this summer

Despite the odd flash of brilliance, Arda has often looked out of place at the Camp Nou; his style of play not particularly suited to Barcelona’s.

He found himself limited to a bit-part role under Luis Enrique last season and is expected to be sold by the club’s new head coach, Ernesto Valverde, before the 2017-18 campaign gets underway.

Arda's latest holiday pics stun Barcelona fans

However, potential suitors might be put off once they see his latest holiday snaps from Greece.

As pointed out by the Catalan newspaper Sport, Arda’s stomach has gone viral on social media - for all the wrong reasons.

Oh dear.

It’s less of a Cristiano Ronaldo-style six-pack and more of a Wayne Rooney-esque one-pack.

The images have sparked a big reaction from Barcelona fans on Twitter…

The poor lad’s even being compared to Gonzalo Higuain…

Arda, who recently ended his international career with Turkey, is due to report back to Barcelona pre-season training on July 12.

And we think you’ll all join us when we say: #PrayforArda.

