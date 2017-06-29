GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Arda Turan.

Barcelona fans can’t believe the latest photos of Arda Turan in Greece

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arda Turan is proof that moving to a huge club like Barcelona doesn’t always pay off.

The Turkish playmaker was widely considered one of the best players in La Liga prior to his €34 million transfer in July 2015.

Arda was one of Atletico Madrid’s key players and was instrumental in the club’s 2013-14 title triumph.

Article continues below

That Arda signed for Barça when the club were banned from registering new players until the following January made his settling-in process tougher than it would have otherwise been.

He spent six months training with his new teammates before making his debut against Espanyol on January 6 2016, drastically short of match practice.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Arda is expected to be sold this summer

Despite the odd flash of brilliance, Arda has often looked out of place at the Camp Nou; his style of play not particularly suited to Barcelona’s.

Deportivo de La Coruna v FC Barcelona - La Liga

He found himself limited to a bit-part role under Luis Enrique last season and is expected to be sold by the club’s new head coach, Ernesto Valverde, before the 2017-18 campaign gets underway.

Arda's latest holiday pics stun Barcelona fans

However, potential suitors might be put off once they see his latest holiday snaps from Greece.

As pointed out by the Catalan newspaper Sport, Arda’s stomach has gone viral on social media - for all the wrong reasons.

Oh dear.

It’s less of a Cristiano Ronaldo-style six-pack and more of a Wayne Rooney-esque one-pack.

The images have sparked a big reaction from Barcelona fans on Twitter…

The poor lad’s even being compared to Gonzalo Higuain…

p1bjqc82582on1cel5hf1a7i1f0v9.jpg

Arda, who recently ended his international career with Turkey, is due to report back to Barcelona pre-season training on July 12.

And we think you’ll all join us when we say: #PrayforArda.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Turkey national football team
Football
Arda Turan
Barcelona
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

Alan Shearer sent perfect tweet after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t take penalty vs Chile

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again