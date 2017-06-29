It’s the segment everyone has been talking about since Monday night, and they’ll probably continue talking about it until something just as strange or controversial takes place.

There was speculation on the night of the NBA Draft that LaVar and Lonzo Ball would be making an appearance on Monday Night RAW inside of the Staples Center, which makes complete sense since the eldest Ball sibling was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers to become the face of the franchise.

BIG BALLER BRAND

When LaVar is around, you know it’s going to be memorable and it certainly was – albeit for the wrong reasons.

The promotion of the Big Baller Brand didn’t start off too good when he shot down The Miz attempting to force a partnership, before LaVar began to spew absolute nonsense on the microphone.

That then resulted in 15-year-old LaMelo dropping a couple of racial slurs during the promo as his father took his shirt off and tried to channel his inner Bruce Lee but thankfully, Dean Ambrose was there to save the day, donning his own Big Baller Brand vest.

As expected, it wasn’t supposed to play out like that and their actions seemed to have infuriated the likes of Curtis Axel, while Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman have also criticised them on social media.

Now, Rajah.com have revealed what the original plans were supposed to be featuring the Ball family.

ORIGINAL PLANS

First off, it was Kevin Dunn was said to be angry at what was going on in the ring while Vince McMahon was said to be baffled – he had no idea what was even being said in the ring, and who can blame him?

It’s also being claimed that LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo were originally supposed to sit at ringside during the six-man tag team match which saw Ambrose team up with Rhyno and Heath Slater to take on The A-Lister, Bo Dallas and Axel.

However, the segment was an absolute trainwreck which resulted in The Lunatic Fringe being sent out to the ring to stop the carnage, and that’s the reason why he was laughing when his music hit and he was standing on the stage.

WWE then opted to pull the Ball family completely and brought them backstage, rather than keeping them at ringside.

You know it’s an absolute mess when you’re sending Ambrose out to the ring to speed things along, and it’s safe to say that they probably won’t be invited back anytime soon.

What do you make of the original plans surrounding the Ball family on RAW?

