Real Madrid make decision on Ronaldo that could affect Morata to Man Utd

Real Madrid can finally hold discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo about his future after Portugal crashed out of the Confederations Cup against Chile on Wednesday.

Los Blancos made it clear discussions would be postponed until after the tournament and, despite Ronaldo becoming a father of twins, now they can recommence, potentially on Monday.

What the future holds remains completely unknown. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave, but if Real pay his outstanding tax debts of £15 million, he could stay.

A sensational return to Manchester United could also be on the cards, with Jose Mourinho keen to bring the Portuguese back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has previously said that if he ever left the Bernabeu it would be for United, but talk is cheap.

United fans are certainly excited by the prospect of Ronaldo 'coming home', especially so with a deal for Alvaro Morata also in the pipeline.

The Spain striker is closing in on a £60-70 million move - it's just a case Real and United negotiating a transfer fee.

However, a report by Marca suggests that Morata and United will have to wait an indefinite amount of time to finalise a move.

They claim that Real have made the drastic decision to freeze all sales and purchases of players until Ronaldo's future has been sorted.

What this means for United is that not only has their deal for Morata been put on hold, but they can't make any kind of advance for Ronaldo.

Marca's update will further frustrate Morata who, according to various sources, flew from his honeymoon in Ibiza to Madrid to try and push a move earlier this week.

His efforts were ultimately in vain, and now he must wait for his teammate's future to be resolved, which could take a couple of days or weeks.

Where Ronaldo's future is concerned, United are 9/2 favourites to secure his signature this summer if he leaves, while the odds of him staying are 1/6.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

