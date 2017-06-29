It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Tottenham Hotspur.

While the club’s Premier League rivals have started to splash the cash, Daniel Levy has kept his wallet firmly in his pocket.

It’s not as if Mauricio Pochettino has any glaring needs. His defence conceded just 26 league goals last season, the best in the top flight, and he also had the top scorer in Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, it will be tough to improve a midfield that includes Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen, Victor Wanyama and Dele Alli.

But you know what they say. Remaining inactive will just allow Spurs’ rivals to catch up.

Manchester City have already signed Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes. Victor Lindelof has arrived at Old Trafford.

Spurs trolled their fans on Twitter

Yet Tottenham fans thought that they were in for a treat on Thursday afternoon when the club sent out what appeared to be the prelude to a transfer announcement on Twitter.

“Something’s coming. Reply with #SpursITK to get a notification… #COYS,” the tweet read.

What could it be? A stunning announcement that Spurs had beaten Arsenal to the signing of Thomas Lemar, or that Matthias Ginter has signed from Borussia Dortmund?

As it turned out, it was neither. It turned out to be one of the best trolls of 2017.

The big announcement turned out to be the fact that there’s a sale on at Tottenham’s online shop.

Fans can get “50% off on some great products,” apparently.

Understandably, Tottenham fans were fuming with their club’s attempt at flogging some more mugs.

It reminds us of the time in 2014 when Leeds United told their fans on transfer deadline day: “Don’t go to bed just yet… there is still work to be done,” only to announce the sales of two strikers.

Tottenham will kick off their 2017-18 campaign with against Newcastle United.

The Magpies defeated Spurs 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season, meaning Arsenal leapt above them to finish second, and Pochettino insists he will use that result as motivation on August 12.

“Newcastle is another motivation for us. The way that we finished the season before last is not too important now but we’ll have that in our mind to motivate us and we’ll try to win,” Pochettino said, per the Chronicle Live.

“Next season will be exciting and to start at St James’ Park will be very motivating for us.”

