GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Ward.

Andre Ward showing interest in fighting big British name

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andre Ward attempted to end all doubt earlier this month, as he went up against bitter rival Sergey Kovalev for the second time to prove he was not only the better fighter out of the two, but the greatest pound for pound fighter on the planet today.

However, there was, even more, controversy this time around than the first, as referee Tony Weeks waved off the fight in the eighth-round to hand the Son of God the victory – not seeing the low blows from the American which Krusher claimed hurt him the most.

WHO'S NEXT?

It looks like that chapter is closed now, though, and attention turns to who Ward could target next and there are some big names out there.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

One name you can already rule out is Gennady Golovkin, as Ward has reiterated on numerous occasions that he will not go down in weight to fight the Kazakh knockout artist, as it’s a huge disadvantage.

Immediately following the fight, it was suggested that he could move up in weight again – skipping cruiserweight completely – to battle Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Although that doesn’t look to be on the horizon right now, there is another British fighter Ward is supposedly very interested in fighting, per Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn.

According to Hearn, Ward had shown a big interest in fighting Tony Bellew.

S.O.G VS. THE BOMBER

The Bomber was last in action when he stepped up to heavyweight to defeat David Haye, and he catapulted himself into some huge potential fights against the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

However, Hearn has also claimed that Bellew is confident of defeating Ward, should the fight go ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I spoke to Andre Ward’s team last night – James Prince and Josh Dubin – just talking about various things in boxing.

“Andre Ward has got a big interest in fighting Tony Bellew.

“That was the first phone call I got after the Ward – Kovalev fight was Tony Bellew saying, ‘Let me fight him. I’ll bash him up.’

“We’ll look at that fight.”

Ward has done a good job of teasing the fans on Twitter as well, claiming he misses the UK.

It’s a genuine fight that could be made, as Bellew has plenty of lucrative options, which also includes a rematch against David Haye.

Bellew has made it obvious that he isn’t planning on sticking around for too long, and trying his luck at being the first person to defeat Ward would probably be a prospect even he wouldn’t turn down.

Would you like to see Andre Ward battle Tony Bellew? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Watch: Man Utd have signed the ‘next Paul Pogba’ - here’s what he can do

Watch: Man Utd have signed the ‘next Paul Pogba’ - here’s what he can do

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again