Andre Ward attempted to end all doubt earlier this month, as he went up against bitter rival Sergey Kovalev for the second time to prove he was not only the better fighter out of the two, but the greatest pound for pound fighter on the planet today.

However, there was, even more, controversy this time around than the first, as referee Tony Weeks waved off the fight in the eighth-round to hand the Son of God the victory – not seeing the low blows from the American which Krusher claimed hurt him the most.

WHO'S NEXT?

It looks like that chapter is closed now, though, and attention turns to who Ward could target next and there are some big names out there.

One name you can already rule out is Gennady Golovkin, as Ward has reiterated on numerous occasions that he will not go down in weight to fight the Kazakh knockout artist, as it’s a huge disadvantage.

Immediately following the fight, it was suggested that he could move up in weight again – skipping cruiserweight completely – to battle Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

Although that doesn’t look to be on the horizon right now, there is another British fighter Ward is supposedly very interested in fighting, per Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn.

According to Hearn, Ward had shown a big interest in fighting Tony Bellew.

S.O.G VS. THE BOMBER

The Bomber was last in action when he stepped up to heavyweight to defeat David Haye, and he catapulted himself into some huge potential fights against the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder.

However, Hearn has also claimed that Bellew is confident of defeating Ward, should the fight go ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I spoke to Andre Ward’s team last night – James Prince and Josh Dubin – just talking about various things in boxing.

“Andre Ward has got a big interest in fighting Tony Bellew.

“That was the first phone call I got after the Ward – Kovalev fight was Tony Bellew saying, ‘Let me fight him. I’ll bash him up.’

“We’ll look at that fight.”

Ward has done a good job of teasing the fans on Twitter as well, claiming he misses the UK.

It’s a genuine fight that could be made, as Bellew has plenty of lucrative options, which also includes a rematch against David Haye.

Bellew has made it obvious that he isn’t planning on sticking around for too long, and trying his luck at being the first person to defeat Ward would probably be a prospect even he wouldn’t turn down.

