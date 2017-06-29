Jimmy Butler is no longer a Chicago Bull, traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a stunning draft day swap that sent the All-Star to the Western Conference.

Butler is preparing for a new basketball life, sent from a Bulls team struggling to find an identity in recent years. Despite the fact that he was traded, seemingly without a demand, it hasn't stopped him from receiving his fair share of criticism on the way out.

Perhaps the biggest name to come out swinging against Butler was former Boston Celtic Antoine Walker, who questioned his ability to lead and called him a "bad locker room guy." That's made it's way back to Butler, who responded to Walker and critics in a shocking way.

Jimmy, taking questions during his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves, was asked for his thoughts about Walker's criticism and the heat he's gotten since being traded by the the Bulls in general. Butler wants to hear from his detractors directly, giving out his phone number to the world.

"It's not frustrating, it's expected, somebody's gotta take the blame. I'll be that guy, I'm OKAY with it. I'm fine, everybody is entitled to their opinion, but with that being said my phone's in my back pocket right now. Whoever has anything to say to me, feel free 773-899-6701," Butler said in response.

Giving out his number was certainly a bold idea, with not only everyone in attendance at the press conference getting their hands on Jimmy's number, but the entire world now that it's made it's way to the Internet:

The big question, of course, is whether it actually works. The plot twist? It does, and here's the proof:

"Jimmy Butler, sorry I couldn't get to the phone but leave your name and number I'll hit you back. If you've got any beef, definitely leave a message," his voicemail message says.

His mailbox, of course, is full. Perhaps he knew this and this was a calculated risk. Perhaps this is a PR ploy. Perhaps this is legitimate, and he was just feeling frisky at the press conference. Though voicemails can't be left, text messages are still fair play.

Here's to hoping Butler has a new phone number lined up for his time in Minnesota, or that voicemail box will never be unclogged and his text notifications are going to drive him crazy. The NBA, where not only amazing happens, but anything can happen.