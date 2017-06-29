Arsenal fans were always going to be in for a tense summer.

The final few months of last season were packed with rumours about the future of long-term manager Arsene Wenger.

Gunners fans were split on his future. Some wanted to see him stay and continue leading the team for another few years, while others wanted to see him replaced after 20 seasons.

In the end, it was decided that the Frenchman would carry on and he signed a contract extension to 2019 shortly after winning the FA Cup.

With that settled, attentions turned to the players on the pitch. Despite winning the cup, many associated with the club believed that they'd had a poor season.

After all, they had failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 21 years. So improvements need to be made.

Rumours of potential bids for a couple of players excited fans early in the off-season. Monaco's young star Kylian Mbappe was the first linked with Arsenal, for a fee of around £100 million.

Unfortunately, it seems that nothing will come of this, with Real Madrid also reportedly interested and the player preferring a move there if he does leave.

Wenger then turned his attentions to Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar, but according to Sky Sports, both bids for those players were turned down.

Although this is bad news for Arsenal, their summer could get worse. Alexis Sanchez is stalling on a new contract at the Emirates, meaning the club have to decide his future.

His current deal expires next summer, so if a decision isn't made in the next few months and he refuses a new one next year, he could leave Arsenal on a free transfer.

Until this week, both Manchester City and Bayern Munich were said to be interested in the Chilean, which spells bad news for the Gunners.

However, after the club put a price tag of over £50 million on the forward, Bayern president Uli Hoeness appeared to suggest that the German club may have been priced out of a move.

"You cannot reconstruct a team by signing 29 or 30-year-old players for €100 million. That is no policy," he said, as per Goal.

And this is a stance that legendary Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn agrees with.

According to Goal, he told Omnisport: "Of course [Sanchez is a target], but today in professional football, it's not very easy to get a big transfer - the so called 'grenade'."

"It's not easy to get a new [Franck] Ribery or a new [Arjen] Robben because other clubs don't necessarily have to sell their players because they have an enormous amount of money."

This is good news for Arsenal fans. With the club struggling to secure any world class players so far this summer, they'll be desperate to keep hold of Sanchez.

If they can't, they may be in a tough position starting next season's campaign in August.

