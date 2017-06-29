GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Paul Pogba.

Max Allegri reveals why Juventus didn't try and keep Paul Pogba

It's fair to say Paul Pogba's transfer to Manchester United last summer raised more than a few eyebrows.

There's no doubt that the 24-year-old has the potential to be world-class, but it was still a bold call by United when they decided to break the world record and pay Juventus £89million for him.

The Frenchman had gone the other way in 2012 for just £800,000 - all in all, perhaps not the shrewdest bit of business from the Red Devils.

That said, we've seen glimpses of real quality that suggest eventually, he'll be well worth the money.

Pogba's been a little unlucky too; somehow, the midfielder managed to hit the woodwork nine times last season. If they'd all gone in, he'd have ended up with a tally of 18 goals.

So, it's been an interesting first campaign back at Old Trafford.

Yet, spare a thought for Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri is seemingly in a constant rebuilding process with the Old Lady.

The Bianconeri did remarkably well to win Serie A (yet again) and reach the Champions League final despite losing both Pogba and Alvaro Morata.

Having turned Pogba into the player he is now, it must have been particularly disappointing for his former manager to see him go. 

Allegri has admitted to Sky, however, via the Mirror that he didn't even bother trying to fight off United's approach because he was stunned by the money they were offering.

Juve couldn't say no

“I did nothing to keep Pogba, also because when the club told me the numbers," he said.

"Tevez and Pirlo made a choice, Vidal was a market opportunity that Juventus decided to exploit, along with me. The year after was different.

"All three years were different, the first year we just had to grow in Europe without disturbing anything.

SS Lazio v Juventus FC - TIM Cup Final

"Then in the second year with 10 new players, the veterans didn't recognise the dressing room, it took time to start again in a different way.

"I didn't ask for [Gonzalo] Higuain, but I did give directions and I said it was necessary to improve."

Juve will not want to lose any more prize assets this summer, but they could once again find themselves up against it trying to keep Paulo Dybala. Comparing the two, Allegri added:

"Pogba or Paulo Dybala? Dybala's game is easier on the eye, but Pogba is extraordinary because he has physicality and technique."

Has Pogba been a success at United so far? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Football
Manchester United
Serie A

