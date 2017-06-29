The first challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship emerged at the Extreme Rules event, and Samoa Joe has shown no signs of backing down.

There hadn’t been many signs that he’d be a huge threat for the gold since he moved up from NXT, but he not only instigated a brawl against The Beast Incarnate, but he proved that he’s a threat that needs to be taken seriously when he locked in his vicious Coquina Clutch on Lesnar earlier this week on Monday Night RAW.

THE BEAST VS. THE DESTROYER

Ignoring all of the rumours on what we could be seeing at SummerSlam, or even WrestleMania 34, Joe is somebody who is believable enough to dethrone Lesnar.

Whether it happens, though, remains to be seen. If it does – then it’d be a major shock, and it would be memorable.

Lesnar has featured in some very memorable defeats in the past, and one to Joe would surely rank highly. Here are the five most memorable Lesnar defeats – with Triple H and Kurt Angle just missing the cut.

#5 - THE BIG SHOW – SURVIVOR SERIES ’02: HEYMAN’S BETRAYAL

Lesnar had a fantastic debut year in WWE which saw him pick up some huge victories at such a young age against the likes of The Rock and The Undertaker – also claiming the WWE Championship against the former.

His biggest and latest task came in the form of the 500-pound giant that is The Big Show, an opponent Paul Heyman didn’t want Lesnar to face, but he went ahead and did it anyway.

After hitting the F5, Heyman pulled the referee out of the ring to help The Big Show win, siding with the giant as he became champion while The Next Big Thing finally turned face and suffered his first pinfall loss.

This was a real test for Lesnar, as he was finally embarking on an adventure without Heyman by his side on-screen, and this massive defeat set him up for bigger and better things.

#4 - GOLDBERG – SURVIVOR SERIES ’16: 1 MIN 26 SEC

After so much hype surrounding Goldberg’s return, it was thought that Lesnar would exact his revenge from WrestleMania XX when Goldberg was the victor as both men made their exits from the company.

Fantasy Warfare indeed did get real, and it’s a result which still manages to shock the word today as nobody thought that would have been the outcome.

Granted, Goldberg was getting older and couldn’t compete for too long, but a dominant Lesnar had steamrolled through everyone prior to this event, so you can understand why the world was stunned when Lesnar lost in one minute and 26 seconds.

Mainstream media picked up on it, and it was strange to see Lesnar manhandled so easily after years of taking everyone to Suplex City with ease. Even though he did get revenge at WrestleMania 33 to become the Universal Champion, this is a loss that will live long in the memory.

#3 JOHN CENA – EXTREME RULES ’12: BAD BOOKING

It had been eight years since Lesnar had last been in WWE, so the whispers of him making a comeback did the rounds, it had fans excited, and the reactions speak volumes as the moment managed to turn an ordinary fan in attendance into ‘the Brock Lesnar guy.’

John Cena had been dominating since Lesnar left, and the two never really crossed paths at that level, but that was all about to change as John Laurinaitis looked to bring legitimacy to WWE, creating a match at Extreme Rules.

Lesnar dominated the match…but lost.

It was a decision which confused many, as this was Lesnar’s big comeback and they had him lose to Cena right off the bat when it was a chance to re-establish him as the monster, even if he did go away from the company.

Six years may have passed since then, but it still makes no sense.

#2 - SETH ROLLINS – WRESTLEMANIA 31: HEIST OF THE CENTURY

Although he didn’t get pinned himself, the antics in the main event of WrestleMania 31 featured Lesnar putting the WWE Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, so it still goes down on his record as a defeat.

Lesnar dominated the early stages of the match, but he was unable to put The Big Dog away as he fought back to shock the world and survive Suplex City. With both men down, it took the heist of the century, courtesy of Seth Rollins, to create one of the greatest WrestleMania moments in history.

Rollins lost to Randy Orton earlier in the night, but decided to steal the show by running down to the ring and stealing the win from Lesnar who was close to hitting the F5 on Rollins. Reigns hit him with a Spear but ate a Curb Stomp for his troubles as Rollins became the new champion.

The image of Lesnar on the apron following the shock result tells the whole story.

#1 - EDDIE GUERRERO – NO WAY OUT: LIE, CHEAT, STEAL

This was the night Eddie Guerrero realised his dream and became the unlikely star that would dethrone Lesnar for the WWE Championship right before WrestleMania.

Goldberg’s rivalry with Lesnar intensified that evening, as Lesnar dominated everyone put in front of him.

That was until Goldberg hit him with a Spear when the referee was down, and Guerrero’s Lie, Cheat and Steal mantra was out in full force when he hit a DDT on Lesnar on top of the title, before the Frog Splash changed his career - and it puts a smile on the face when watching Eddie reign supreme.

What do you think is the most memorable loss of Brock Lesnar’s WWE career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

