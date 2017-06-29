The transfer window officially opens on July 1 and clubs are scrambling to complete their big signings early on.

In the Premier League, champions Chelsea are rumoured to be close to signing both Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko, while Manchester City have already confirmed a couple of big names.

Across Europe, the big teams are also preparing for a busy summer. Paris Saint-Germain are always active and may challenge Chelsea for Sandro before that deal is confirmed.

La Liga side Real Madrid reportedly want Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, but will have to pay over £100 million for his signature.

Current Ballon d'Or holder, Cristiano Ronaldo, may be on his way out of Madrid after allegations of tax fraud upset him so much he was said to be willing to leave Spain altogether.

That would be a huge blow for the European champions, especially since their great rivals Barcelona are beginning to do some deals for themselves.

PSG's Marco Verratti is the club's main target this summer. However, with the French club reluctant to sell, new boss Ernesto Valverde may have to look elsewhere.

Both Ander Herrera and Riyad Mahrez have been linked with a move to Barcelona instead, with the club viewing these two players combined as a cheaper option than Verratti.

However, according to the Independent, it would cost at least £60 million to land just Herrera from United this summer.

The Spaniard has become a key player in Jose Mourinho's side that triumphed in the Europa League.

With the Manchester club hoping to challenge the likes of Barcelona in the Champions League next season, they will be keen to hold on to one of their best midfielders.

The price tag alone will likely be enough to put the Catalan club off making a bid for the 27-year-old, at least for this summer.

Once again, it seems like Barcelona will have to look elsewhere ahead of the next campaign, which begins in August.

