The Indiana Pacers have dug themselves into deep while they hold on to Paul George, waiting for the right trade at the right time before unloading their superstar player.

The Pacers have watched players like Jimmy Butler and Chris Paul - franchise centerpieces - move in the last weekbut remain unfazed. George is under contract until the summer of 2018 and Indiana is clearly staying patient. Too patient, if you ask some fans and analysts.

The Boston Celtics remain one of the leading teams trying to negotiate their way to George, but general manager Danny Ainge isn't ready to give up the assets Boston has carefully acquired over the last few years. That hasn't stopped Indiana from asking for the house.

The problem for Indiana and teams wanting to acquire George is Paul can bolt to wherever he wants next summer, and what he wants is reportedly a homecoming with the Los Angeles Lakers. That gives teams less incentive to pay a premium for a player that could wind up being a one-year rental.

Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard was clear following the NBA Draft that Indiana has no intention of making a deal just to make one, and their stiff stance on the asking price is further proof of that. Indiana's reported demands are too rich for the Celtics' blood, at least for now.

Indiana is asking for the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers' 2018 unprotected first round picks which belong to Boston, as well as a starting quality player, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. That's a steep asking price for Boston, who would be giving up what could be two very valuable draft picks for a player that leaves them empty-handed after one season.

One of the other determining factors holding Boston back from making the final push to acquire George is their belief that signing unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward could help them get a firmer commitment from George about staying with the franchise.

Boston has assets to burn, but Ainge is trying to make sure it's the right deal when and if it finally happens. Both sides are trying to secure their future, and this is boiling down to a standard negotiation between two sides trying to come out on top.

The Pacers can wait until February of 2018 until they have to trade George at the deadline. Will the Celtics cave for the pricey demands ahead of then, is Indiana being too stubborn, or will a team swoop in for the steal? George's future should look clearer within the next two weeks.