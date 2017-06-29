GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ivan Perisic .

Manchester United suffer setback in Ivan Perisic chase

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems there's no such thing as a quiet summer in the life of Jose Mourinho.

A year ago, it was Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who arrived at Manchester United.

Given that the club only finished sixth last season, the big spending is likely to continue.

Victor Lindelof has already made his way to Old Trafford from Benfica to shore up the defence.

Their pursuit of Alvaro Morata is turning into something of a saga, though the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea should be slightly more straightforward as Mourinho already knows him well.

That just leaves another versatile midfielder to target, and then United should be set for a proper title challenge.

It's no secret that Ivan Perisic is on their wishlist and it's easy to see why.

The Croatian scored 11 goals and assisted a further eight for Inter Milan last term.

And in even better news, it looked as if the Serie A outfit would have no choice but to cash in on him because of their current predicament.

Inter's situation has changed 

However, the Telegraph report that this is no longer the case.

The Nerazzurri now believe they will narrowly escape sanctions from UEFA without having to recoup money from the sale of Perisic.

FC Internazionale v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Inter were initially asking for an eye-watering €60million, but United were planning to offer just half of that in the hope that they would be forced to sell.

The club have until Friday to break even for the financial year ending June 30. If they don't, UEFA could fine them as much as €7million as part of their Financial Fair Play regulations.

Even if they can't raise the money by selling squad players, it's suggested they would rather just take the fine than have to lose one of their star assets. Inter remain confident it won't come to that.

No matter how much they flex their financial muscles, United cannot, it appears, have everything their own way.

Who else should United sign this summer? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Inter Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Europa League
Football
Serie A

