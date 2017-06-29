The British and Irish Lions have had mixed fortunes on their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

They showed flashes of brilliance against the All Blacks in their first test last Saturday but were well beaten in the end, losing 30-15.

They have beaten the likes of the Crusaders, Chiefs and the Maori All Blacks, but also have lost to the Highlanders and the Blues.

Coach Warren Gatland has made plenty of changes throughout the tour, meaning the team has struggled to settle into a winning rhythm.

Having the luxury of picking players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland means that there's plenty of competition for positions and Gatland is giving most men a runout.

However, he has come into criticism this week after dropping first test skipper Peter O'Mahony from the 23-man squad to play the All Blacks this weekend.

Sam Warburton featured in last weekend's loss and has since been restored to the starting XV as the Lions go in search of a win in Wellington.

Although the move will please Welsh fans, Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll has voiced his disappointment at Gatland's choice.

He posted a series of tweets defending flanker O'Mahony. The first read "very tough on Pete O'Mahony going from skipper to non 23. He'll come again."

When asked by former Australian centre Matt Giteau why the 27-year-old had been dropped, O'Driscoll claimed it was because he's been made a scapegoat.

"Has to be someone to point the finger at in defeat," he responded on social media.

The former Irish outside centre knows exactly how O'Mahony feels. On the Lions tour of Australia in 2013, Gatland dropped O'Driscoll ahead of the final test.

It turned out to be a good decision, with the Lions beating the Wallabies 41-16 in Sydney.

Gatland will be hoping for a similar outcome on Saturday, although getting a win against New Zealand will be far more impressive.

