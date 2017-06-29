Gordon Hayward is one of the top unrestricted free agents heading into the summer of 2017, set to test the market after spending the first stretch of his career leading the Utah Jazz.

The Boston Celtics are one of several teams linked to Hayward, who is set to cash in on being one of the best young wings in the NBA. Hayward put up career numbers last year for Utah and has a versatile two-way game that has teams lining up to pay him big time money.

The whirlwind of free agency will sweep up the NBA beginning July 1, with the gates opening at 9 p.m. PT Thursday night. From there it's anybody's guess on how things will play out, but Hayward already has his itinerary of meetings with his new potential teams lined up.

Hayward has meetings with three teams already booked, each of which could be an appealing option for the 26 year old who was selected to his first All-Star game last season. The Celtics, Jazz and Miami Heat all have their pitch days set with Gordon.

The Heat get the first crack at at Hayward, set to meet with him on Saturday, according to Jorge Sedano of ESPN. Gordon is traveling to each city he's meeting with, so it'll be a nice weekend getaway to South Beach to kick off what's sure to be a mentally and emotionally exhausting process.

Next up is the big date with the Celtics, the franchise that has to be considered the favorite to land Hayward if he leaves Utah, on Sunday. That's a huge moment for Boston general manager Danny Ainge, who's hopeful the Celtics can recruit Hayward before making a run at acquiring Paul George.

The Celtics have a serious chance at landing Hayward. Boston is coming off of a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, have enticing future draft picks that signal things should only continue improving for the Celtics - or those picks are valuable enough to trade for George - and they have the ultimate secret weapon: Brad Stevens.

Stevens coached Hayward at Butler during their college days together, growing close to the future NBA star. Now, Stevens is one of the NBA's most respected up-and-coming coaches, and Boston has the success to back it up. Sunday is a huge day for the Celtics and Gordon.

The Jazz get the final word with Hayward on Monday, with the advantage of being able to offer a larger contract and chance to continue building something organically with the rising Western Conference Team. It's going to be a crazy three days for Hayward, with three teams chomping at the bit to land the All-Star talent.