GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

A referee studies VAR .

Twitter reacts to more VAR fails at the Confederations Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Germany have just booked their place in the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup. 

They will face Chile on Sunday after La Roja themselves beat Portugal 3-0 on penalties last night. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero in that game. 

Although there's not too much on the line Sunday night, both teams will want a win to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Article continues below

In fact, the Confederations Cup is seen as a warm-up to next year's event, giving hosts Russia a chance to smooth out any problems that may arise with travel, logistics or stadiums.

It also gives the competing teams a chance to test out new tactics and personnel, something Germany have done over the last few weeks.   

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

WWE is planning something really weird for Bray Wyatt

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

But this year, there's been an added layer of testing. Not by any of the teams, but by FIFA themselves.   

Football's governing body decided to trial Video Assistant Referees (VAR), with the intention of rolling it out across the game in the future.   

It's a decision that's been eagerly anticipated by many involved with football and some players, managers and fans have finally got their wish.    

Mexico v Russia: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Of course, it's not been without controversy. Over the last few weeks alone, a number of wrong decisions have caught the eye of many, who are asking why the mistakes are still happening.    

The referee in charge of Cameroon and Germany managed to confuse two players and send off the wrong one, while yesterday's official did not give a stone wall penalty to Chile.

And on Thursday, in the match between Germany and Mexico, there was yet more controversy. 

Germany v Mexico: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Timo Werner scored what looked like an offside goal, but was also denied a penalty of his own. In the end, it meant little as the world champions won 4-1 anyway.

Still, Twitter was quick to react to yet more fails from VAR. Here are some of the best tweets.

FIFA will be hoping Sunday's final rounds off the tournament without any more mistakes. Of course, it's better to fix them now than in a years time, when all eyes will be on Russia again.   

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Internationals
Football
Germany Football
Mexico Football
World Cup

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

The one ex-Real Madrid player invited to Lionel Messi's wedding [Sport]

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Demba Ba reacts on Twitter after Liverpool fans blast Mohamed Salah for tweet

Watch: Man Utd have signed the ‘next Paul Pogba’ - here’s what he can do

Watch: Man Utd have signed the ‘next Paul Pogba’ - here’s what he can do

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again