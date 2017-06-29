Germany have just booked their place in the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

They will face Chile on Sunday after La Roja themselves beat Portugal 3-0 on penalties last night. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero in that game.

Although there's not too much on the line Sunday night, both teams will want a win to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Article continues below

In fact, the Confederations Cup is seen as a warm-up to next year's event, giving hosts Russia a chance to smooth out any problems that may arise with travel, logistics or stadiums.

It also gives the competing teams a chance to test out new tactics and personnel, something Germany have done over the last few weeks.

Article continues below

But this year, there's been an added layer of testing. Not by any of the teams, but by FIFA themselves.

Football's governing body decided to trial Video Assistant Referees (VAR), with the intention of rolling it out across the game in the future.

It's a decision that's been eagerly anticipated by many involved with football and some players, managers and fans have finally got their wish.

Of course, it's not been without controversy. Over the last few weeks alone, a number of wrong decisions have caught the eye of many, who are asking why the mistakes are still happening.

The referee in charge of Cameroon and Germany managed to confuse two players and send off the wrong one, while yesterday's official did not give a stone wall penalty to Chile.

And on Thursday, in the match between Germany and Mexico, there was yet more controversy.

Timo Werner scored what looked like an offside goal, but was also denied a penalty of his own. In the end, it meant little as the world champions won 4-1 anyway.

Still, Twitter was quick to react to yet more fails from VAR. Here are some of the best tweets.

FIFA will be hoping Sunday's final rounds off the tournament without any more mistakes. Of course, it's better to fix them now than in a years time, when all eyes will be on Russia again.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms