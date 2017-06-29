The Golden State Warriors are sitting pretty, on the path to becoming a dynasty that defines an era of NBA basketball.

There's just one problem: superteams are an expensive hobby, and Golden State has some serious money to send out this summer. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are both fully expected to stay, but they'll be looking at new contracts that could be costly for the Warriors.

Curry, in particular, is due for a pay raise after making just $12 million per year throughout the last several seasons. That could leave one of their other key free agents in a tough spot in Andre Iguodala, and Golden State may be forced to make a tough decision.

The Warriors will have to dive deep into the costly luxury tax to keep their key players together over the next few years, and having to pay that painful tax could leave Golden State without their versatile sixth man, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Iguodala is expected to hear offers from several teams the moment he becomes a free agent, as soon as the clock strikes midnight and day turns to July 1, reports Charania. That's a huge red flag for the Warriors, who might end up continuing on without their 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Phildelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are among the teams reportedly interested in signing Iguodala, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The Warriors have enjoyed the luxury of paying many of their key players contracts well below market value, but Iguodala breaking away could be the first salary cap casualty in the Bay Area. It'd be a painful one, but this outcome was always a reality the moment they signed Durant.

There's many cooks in the kitchen that deserve and demand to be paid as the distinguished chefs they are, and Iguodala could be looking at the last big payday of his career. Much like the Warriors, he too will have a tough decision come free agency.

Does he take a larger contract on a team that can still compete? Does he take a huge contract for a team willing to pay him more? He too has a big moment in from of him.

There's also a pretty good chance the Warriors and Iguodala stay together, but the financials involved make it difficult to find the right deal for both sides. It's not the contract itself, but the painful tax that comes with having a team filled with well-paid elite talent.