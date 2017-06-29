The hits keep on rolling for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are reeling after parting ways with superstar point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

Now, with their focused shifted to retaining unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin, they're facing another battle. They could be without both of their superstars in one fell swoop, leaving them with the rubble of what once was the booming City of Lob.

Griffin is one of the best power forwards in the NBA, a true superstar in the league. His on-court production is rivaled by his off-court presence, becoming a brand of his own one smashed down lob or hilarious endeavor at a time. He'll have no shortage of suitors come July 1.

One of those teams is the Phoenix Suns, who already have a meeting in place with Griffin, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. Griffin is scheduled to sit down with the Suns on Saturday, according to Turner, the first day of free agency.

Phoenix can offer Griffin a contract worth $130 million over four years, which is one of the reasons the Clippers still have a potential advantage on the open market. Los Angeles can offer a fifth guaranteed year and more lucrative contract than any other team in the league.

It's unclear how many teams Griffin plans to sit down with, but his agent is probably parsing through an array of opportunities as the clock ticks closer to the gates of free agency opening. Just about every team in the NBA should have some level of interest in the dynamic power forward.

There's another problem to consider in this equation, and that's the fact that Griffin could be out until December while he recovers from the toe injury that ended his postseason run with the Clippers early. A full month without Griffin, and a history of spotty injuries, is something teams have to consider.

That month probably means very little to teams if it amounts to landing one of the best frontcourt players in the league. The Clippers are going to have to fight off the sharks swirling in the water after the Paul trade left blood in the water.

That's one of the reasons the team brought in the legendary Jerry West in a consultant role. The team, now more than ever, needs someone that can throw a hail mary to keep things from falling all the way apart.