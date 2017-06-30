GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cody Rhodes on advice from John Cena

Cody Rhodes has evolved a tremendous amount as a professional wrestler since departing from the WWE.

Rhodes, the son of late-great WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes, had a rather successful run with the WWE initially, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Tag Team Championships six times. Soon after that, however, Rhodes started to dub a new "Stardust" gimmick. The gimmick was an obvious play off of his brother's, longtime WWE veteran Goldust, character.

After a while, however, the character seemed to have run its course with Rhodes who wasn't happy with his position in the company anymore. In May of 2016, Rhodes requested his release from the WWE and it was shortly granted. He has since been killing it on the independent circuit and established himself as one of the highest demanded talents in the world.

Rhodes has now done work for Ring Of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Impact Wrestling, and many more. He recently defeated Christopher Daniels to secure the ROH World Heavyweight Championship and is set to take on Okada to defend his title.

Recently, Rhodes did an interview with Ring Rust Radio to talk about a variety of topics, including his time in the WWE. Rhodes talked about accomplishments such as becoming the ROH Champ, joining The Bullet Club, and many more.

More notably, Rhodes revealed that longtime WWE Superstar, and sure-fire future Hall Of Famer, John Cena actually gave him some great advice for his career. Rhodes said he started traveling with Cena to learn from the WWE veteran, and "The Leader Of The Cenation" taught him a very important lesson in merchandise (quotes via IWNerd):

“When I was in WWE, all I wanted was to drive Cena around before he got the bus. I drove him around for a full year and learned from him. He was cool and nice to me and taught me as much stuff as he could.

"We always had these conversations about merchandise and he really is just above me. College-level discussions about the algorithm behind box office and sales and I wanted that”

As for Cena, he has currently been on a hiatus from the WWE but is set to return to SmackDown Live on July 4th as a "Free Agent."

What are your thoughts on the advice John Cena gave to Cody Rhodes? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

