Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio's run with the WWE was a great one for him professionally, however, it will always be overshadowed by the bad-blood between him and the company.

Del Rio was initially released from the WWE in 2014 after having punched an employee who told a racist joke. Following that incident the Mexican star began to work for organizations such as AAA, World Wrestling Council (WWC), Wrestle-1, House Of Hardcore, Ring Of Honor (ROH), Lucha Underground, and so much more.

He got the opportunity to return to the company in 2015 when he signed back on with WWE and made a surprise return at Hell In A Cell to defeat John Cena for the WWE United States Championship.

Soon after his return, Del Rio was suspended by the WWE for 30 days due to violating the company's Wellness Policy. He made the decision to opt-out of his contract and both sides came to a mutual agreement on his release. Del Rio began having great success on the independent circuit before signing with Impact Wrestling where he reigns as the GFW Global Champion.

Del Rio recently did an interview with ESPN to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics, and touched on his time with the WWE. He then revealed the real reason he decided to leave the WWE, which was the extensive travel schedule (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"That's actually the main reason I decided to leave WWE, the brutal schedule that you have when you work for a company like WWE. I couldn't take it anymore. I didn't want to be on the road for 210-220 days per year. That was one of my first things when I started having conversations with Impact Wrestling.

"They were asking me for a certain number of dates, and I said, 'There's no way I'm gonna do those dates because I also have my dates with Combates America, the MMA company. If I put all of those dates with you guys, I'm gonna end up doing what I was doing with WWE and that's something that I don't want.

"I want to be able to enjoy my ride. Of course I want to continue doing pro wrestling shows, but my time is for my family. So if you guys aren't comfortable with this, I can give you this number amount of dates, and I promise I will give you my best.'

"And of course they said yes. That's the reason they're happy with me. I'm happy with them."

