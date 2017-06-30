The Big Show on putting over Jinder Mahal

Its been a crazy year for Jinder Mahal and the WWE Championship.

The former Three Man Band (3MB) member was initially released from the WWE in 2014 after the creative department had nothing left for the Canadian. He then moved to Texas and competed on the independent circuit to help evolve inside the ring and improve himself for a hopeful second chance with the WWE.

Mahal received that chance when he was signed back the the company in July of last year. He returned on an episode of Monday Night RAW and defeated former 3MB teammate Heath Slater for a storyline RAW contract. Soon after a brief feud with Rusev, Mahal was moved to SmackDown Live via the Superstar Shake-Up.

Article continues below

He defeated the likes of Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new No. 1-contender for then-WWE Champion Randy Orton's title. After feuding with Orton for weeks leading up to their bout, "The Maharaja" defeated "The Viper" in the main event of Backlash to become the new WWE Champion.

Mahal also had a successful title defense against Orton at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this month in his own hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The WWE Championship was the cherry on top of the hard work that Mahal had put in to try and take the next step in his career, and it was recognized by WWE officials.

Article continues below

It was also recognized by some of the WWE's biggest stars in the locker room, including longtime veteran The Big Show, who told Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, that he actually put Mahal over at a live event by allowing "The Maharaja" to body slam him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It was great for him because I look at what they're doing with him and they're trying to do something with him. Now he's moving to SmackDown. And my job as an older guy, an older veteran, is to see somebody that has the right attitude, that is doing the right thing, that's getting a new opportunity, and WWE knows me, and Vince [McMahon] knows me, the fans know me.

"I'm not about to let anybody do some s--t like that. So in one way, I'm kind of giving Jinder a 'thank you' from me and a respect from me for the hard work he's putting in and I see it. Do you know what I mean?

"I don't have booking control and I don't do payoffs and all that B.S., but I can let him know that in my mind, as a locker room veteran, I respect the hard work he's doing and I see something in him too."

What are your thoughts on The Big Show's decision to put Jinder Mahal over? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms