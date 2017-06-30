Germany's Confederations Cup semi-final against Mexico was never going to be boring.

Neither side had yet kept a clean sheet in the tournament, and both had scored in every game so far.

Having said that, given the way Joachim Löw's men started the game, there was only going to be one winner too.

Chile will have been keeping a keen eye on proceedings, and they'll now face Germany in Sunday's final after the latter cruised to a 4-1 win.

Leon Goretzka scored twice in a couple of minutes to leave Mexico staring at defeat just eight minutes in.

Timo Werner then put them out of their misery by making it three with an easy tap-in. Amin Younes added a fourth in stoppage time, but the biggest moment of the night arguably belonged to Mexico.

They might not have had an awful lot to smile about, but check out their consolation goal from Marco Fabian:

An absolute beauty. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder made a big difference after coming on for former Tottenham attacker Giovanni dos Santos in the 63rd minute and created several chances.

It was a case of too little, too late, as Mexico could have done with him a lot sooner.

Germany have made the final

As the scoreline would suggest, Germany were impressive, but Fabian's goal was by no means the only chance Mexico had.

In fact, Löw may well be having words with some of his defenders ahead of the Chile game. The Confederations Cup isn't exactly the be all and end all, but it's still a good confidence booster.

Admittedly, Germany were missing some players. This was probably not the line-up we expect to see at next year's World Cup in Russia.

There was nothing Marc-André ter Stegen could have done about that effort, however, and the Barcelona goalkeeper was well and truly beaten.

