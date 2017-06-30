Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

For four years, Paul Pogba was remembered at Manchester United as the one that got away.

The Frenchman was one of the club's most promising youngsters, but Sir Alex Ferguson could not come to an agreement on wages with his agent, Mino Raiola.

Raiola represents countless star players, and this story doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Back then, however, Fergie was stunned by his audacity.

The midfielder was still a teenager at the time, and all the negotiations reportedly achieved was Ferguson calling Raiola a "t***".

The fact that Pogba wanted more money from United has been an open secret, though it appears there may have been more to his decision to leave the club than that.

The Mirror have quoted an interview with Esquire magazine in which he reveals the main reason he moved to Turin: it was all about getting enough minutes on the pitch.

“I left Manchester to play. That’s all I wanted," he said.

"Even though I was young, I felt I could play now and I didn’t want to wait."

Unfinished business

There was always a sense of unfinished business between the two parties, and the 24-year-old admits he planned to return one day.

"So if it wasn’t with Manchester it would be with someone else. But in my mind, I knew: ‘It’s not finished, I might come back," he added.

"My mum told me this: ‘You’ll come back one day.’ And here I am.”

Pogba may or may not have been in Ferguson's immediate plans, but since returning under Jose Mourinho, he has undoubtedly established himself - and just as well, really, given his £89million price tag.

Making 51 appearances for United in his first season back, he helped them to the Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shield.

