Football

Saul Niguez.

Saul Niguez explains what will keep him at Atletico Madrid

Football News
The transfer window officially opens on July 1, although most big teams have already been doing some business ahead of Saturday. 

It's going to be a busy summer across Europe, as teams from all the major leagues look to boost their squads ahead of next season. 

Premier League champions Chelsea are rumoured to be close to signing both Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko, while their rivals Manchester City have already confirmed some transfers.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain will want to have another busy window and there are even reports that they want to challenge the Blues to Sandro's signature.  

In the same division, AS Monaco are bracing themselves for the onslaught of bids coming their way. It looks likely they'll lose Bakayoko and they've already seen Bernardo Silva join City. 

The man they really don't want to lose though is Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old striker lit up the Champions League last season and have gained the attentions of both Real Madrid and Arsenal. 

The Frenchman himself is said to be keen on a move to Spain, but it would cost the La Liga champions around £100 million to sign him. 

Their great rivals, Atletico Madrid, are one club who will not be signing anyone this summer. 

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

That's because they're still serving a transfer ban, blocking them from bringing in any players until January 2018. 

It means they won't be able to sign want-away Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who is rumoured to be out of Antonio Conte's plans and wants to return to the Spanish capital. 

However, although they can't sign any players, they can still sell them. And one man who's been linked with a move away is midfielder Saul Niguez. 

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Manchester United. He's currently at the European U21 Championship and is impressing for Spain.  

He netted a hat-trick as his country beat Italy to set up a final against Germany. Although a move away from Atletico at this time is unlikely, Saul has mentioned he has one demand to stay.

"I am happy at Atletico and I feel valued but everyone would like to earn a bit more money to be able to help out the family," he told reporters in Poland, as per Goal

Spain v Italy: Semi Final - 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

“I don’t see myself outside Atletico, something very surprising would have to happen.”

Although he confirmed his commitment, he's left the exit door a little open. As Saul is one of the hottest prospects in European football, Madrid may want to give him exactly what he wants. 

