Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Clubs across Europe are scrambling to get their transfer business done early in the off-season.

Premier League champions Chelsea are expected to bring in both Juventus defender Alex Sandro and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko before August, while their rivals are also expected to be busy.

Manchester City have already secured the signature of Bernardo Silva and still want to bring in more world-class players.

Manchester United's pursuit of Alvaro Morata has been one of the saga's of the summer so far, but a deal is reportedly close.

He may not be the only player leaving Real Madrid either. Rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo being ready to leave Spain shocked the football world a couple of weeks ago.

He was said to be unhappy with allegations of tax fraud, so much so, that he was willing to leave the country altogether.

However, with the player remaining very quiet while on duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup, it seems that he will stay put after all.

One move that was much more straight forward was Mohamed Salah's to Liverpool. The forward joined last week in a deal worth around £35 million. It was Jurgen Klopp's first big signing.

And it appears that he is not done yet. The Reds are hoping to qualify for the Champions League next season and if they do so, will need to bring in a few more big names.

According to the Mirror, they are now chasing a rather surprising target.

The paper suggests that Liverpool will soon bid for Hull City's Andrew Robertson, with the relegated club asking for around £8 million for their left back.

It's also suggested that the club will only move for him if they sell Alberto Moreno, who's been at Anfield since 2014.

An £11 million bid from Napoli for the Spaniard was rejected earlier this month, but the Mirror believes that Liverpool will accept £15 million.

If he does leave, the club will move quickly to make sure they're not lacking defensive options ahead of the new season that begins in August.

