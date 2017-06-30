GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jack Wilshere .

Jack Wilshere's attempt to troll Hector Bellerin backfires

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans have been bracing themselves for a summer of uncertainty.

Arsene Wenger's future is finally sorted after he committed to a two-year contract, but there could still be an exodus when it comes to the players.

Despite months of speculation, we're not all that much closer to finding out where Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be next season.

Article continues below

Both contract rebels have just a year left on their current deals, and the Gunners will not want to risk losing them for free in 12 months' time.

Sanchez and Ozil have been receiving a lot of attention, but they are not the only stars who could be on their way out.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Twitter despairs as VAR makes two more mistakes in Germany v Mexico

Twitter despairs as VAR makes two more mistakes in Germany v Mexico

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Reports continue to link Hector Bellerin with Barcelona. The right-back has excelled during his time at the Emirates, hence why the Blaugrana are keen to re-sign him to fill their problem position.

Catalan-based publication Sport recently claimed the defender had even bought a house in the area.

Bellerin, meanwhile, is remaining tight-lipped. The 22-year-old is away with Spain's under-21's at the European Championships and insists he won't be discussing his future until the tournament is over.

That was the gist of his latest Instagram post, with the caption reading: "Focused on one thing."

It wasn't long before Jack Wilshere piped up with what he must have thought was a funny response - but Bellerin had the last laugh.

Bellerin got him back 

Check out their exchange below:

The reality is that Wilshere's in the same boat, as he is still unsure whether he'll be in north London next term.

Having spent the season on loan at Bournemouth, he missed the end of the campaign with a broken leg that is still threatening to keep him out of much of the pre-season.

If Wenger still thought he was good enough, it seems unlikely he would have sent him to play for another Premier League club in the first place.

Arsenal's squad could end up looking very different come the start of the season in August.

Does Wilshere have a future at Arsenal? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Twitter despairs as VAR makes two more mistakes in Germany v Mexico

Twitter despairs as VAR makes two more mistakes in Germany v Mexico

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again