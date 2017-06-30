Arsenal fans have been bracing themselves for a summer of uncertainty.

Arsene Wenger's future is finally sorted after he committed to a two-year contract, but there could still be an exodus when it comes to the players.

Despite months of speculation, we're not all that much closer to finding out where Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be next season.

Both contract rebels have just a year left on their current deals, and the Gunners will not want to risk losing them for free in 12 months' time.

Sanchez and Ozil have been receiving a lot of attention, but they are not the only stars who could be on their way out.

Reports continue to link Hector Bellerin with Barcelona. The right-back has excelled during his time at the Emirates, hence why the Blaugrana are keen to re-sign him to fill their problem position.

Catalan-based publication Sport recently claimed the defender had even bought a house in the area.

Bellerin, meanwhile, is remaining tight-lipped. The 22-year-old is away with Spain's under-21's at the European Championships and insists he won't be discussing his future until the tournament is over.

That was the gist of his latest Instagram post, with the caption reading: "Focused on one thing."

It wasn't long before Jack Wilshere piped up with what he must have thought was a funny response - but Bellerin had the last laugh.

Bellerin got him back

Check out their exchange below:

The reality is that Wilshere's in the same boat, as he is still unsure whether he'll be in north London next term.

Having spent the season on loan at Bournemouth, he missed the end of the campaign with a broken leg that is still threatening to keep him out of much of the pre-season.

If Wenger still thought he was good enough, it seems unlikely he would have sent him to play for another Premier League club in the first place.

Arsenal's squad could end up looking very different come the start of the season in August.

Does Wilshere have a future at Arsenal? Have your say in the comments.

