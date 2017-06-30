Even if Liverpool don't do any more business this summer, their fans will be looking forward to next season.

The Reds have already broken their transfer record to bring in Mohamed Salah from Roma for £36.9million.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to strengthen in plenty of other areas, not least the defence, but Salah's certainly a good start.

Article continues below

After the disappointment of the Virgil van Dijk saga, this was a deal they really needed to get over the line.

The transfer window may not officially open until July 1st, but Liverpool were starting to get a reputation as the 'nearly' men of the market.

Article continues below

Now, their attention can turn to other targets. And if the Mirror's latest reports are to be believed, then Salah may not be the club's record signing for very long.

Klopp has apparently identified RB Leipzig's Naby Keita as his number one midfield target.

The Guinean seems the perfect man to slot into an already industrious midfield; he's hard-working and possesses the kind of energy Klopp expects from his players.

Liverpool prepare a huge bid

The Bundesliga outfit are understandably reluctant to let the highly-rated 22-year-old go, but Liverpool plan to test them by offering a massive £70million bid.

If there's one thing that's known about Leipzig, it's that they aren't exactly scraping around for pennies behind the back of the sofa. Even so, that kind of money would be very difficult to decline.

Liverpool are ready to put their money where their mouth is - but the question remains of what Keita himself thinks about all this.

Well, the same source have quoted a recent interview with him where he doesn't sound overly keen.

The midfielder spoke about wanting to play for “very big clubs” such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. Of course, Liverpool are a very big club, but they may struggle to compete with those kind of teams in the transfer window.

Leipzig have also been handed a boost, as they are eligible to compete in the Champions League following fears they would be disqualified because of their connection to another Red Bull-owned side, RB Salzburg.

How much is Naby Keita worth? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms