GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lemar celebrates a Cup final goal against Paris.

How Monaco's Thomas Lemar has reacted to Arsenal's interest in him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in his 21-year reign at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger is aware of just how important this transfer window is.

His side relied heavily on the outstanding 30-goal Alexis Sanchez, and despite the FA Cup triumph, their fifth-place league finish means 2016-17 will go down as a below-par campaign.

One of Wenger's main transfer targets is Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, who enjoyed a fine season as the club from the Principality dethroned Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1 champions.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Frenchman, capped five times by his country, made 55 appearances last term, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists as Monaco exceeded all expectations.

Arsenal saw a £30.7 million bid for Lemar rejected earlier this week, and it has now been revealed exactly how the 21-year-old has reacted to the Gunners' strong interest in him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Cody Rhodes reveals the biggest lesson John Cena taught him

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

How Lemar has reacted to Arsenal interest

It looks as though it will be tough for Arsenal boss Wenger to lure Lemar to the Emirates Stadium this summer, given that he is in no rush whatsoever to leave the Satde Louis II.

As reported by Goal, a source close to the talented attacker has emphasised that he is happy with life at Monaco and has no intention of forcing a move away.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-TOULOUSE

Lemar sees another season under head coach Leonardo Jardim, with whom he shares a close relationship, as something which would benefit his development.

Even though the France international feels his time at Monaco is not up just yet, he is also said to feel flattered by the fact he has caught the attention of Arsenal.

Lemar, who joined Monaco from Caen in 2015, regards the Premier League side as a "mythical club" and one that he has always liked, but his current employers are desperate to keep him.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Following the sale of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and the probable loss of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Les Monegasques want Lemar to stay for at least one more season.

The new French champions have already begun talks with the gifted winger over a new and improved contract, viewing it as reward for his impressive performances in the last campaign.

Lemar, who can play on both wings as well as in a central attacking midfield role, is part of a wave of young French talent which includes teammate Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING

So, while a move to Arsenal for Lemar isn't completely out of the equation, it looks as though the north London club will have to offer something massive just to have a chance at this transfer.

Do YOU think Lemar would be a good signing for Arsenal? Do YOU think a deal could realistically happen? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Alberto Del Rio reveals the main reason he left WWE

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool to make surprise move for left back this summer [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record with £70m bid [Mirror]

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Paul Pogba has revealed the real reason he left Man United in 2012

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again