How Monaco's Thomas Lemar has reacted to Arsenal's interest in him

After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in his 21-year reign at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger is aware of just how important this transfer window is.

His side relied heavily on the outstanding 30-goal Alexis Sanchez, and despite the FA Cup triumph, their fifth-place league finish means 2016-17 will go down as a below-par campaign.

One of Wenger's main transfer targets is Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, who enjoyed a fine season as the club from the Principality dethroned Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1 champions.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Frenchman, capped five times by his country, made 55 appearances last term, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists as Monaco exceeded all expectations.

Arsenal saw a £30.7 million bid for Lemar rejected earlier this week, and it has now been revealed exactly how the 21-year-old has reacted to the Gunners' strong interest in him.

Article continues below

How Lemar has reacted to Arsenal interest

It looks as though it will be tough for Arsenal boss Wenger to lure Lemar to the Emirates Stadium this summer, given that he is in no rush whatsoever to leave the Satde Louis II.

As reported by Goal, a source close to the talented attacker has emphasised that he is happy with life at Monaco and has no intention of forcing a move away.

Lemar sees another season under head coach Leonardo Jardim, with whom he shares a close relationship, as something which would benefit his development.

Even though the France international feels his time at Monaco is not up just yet, he is also said to feel flattered by the fact he has caught the attention of Arsenal.

Lemar, who joined Monaco from Caen in 2015, regards the Premier League side as a "mythical club" and one that he has always liked, but his current employers are desperate to keep him.

Following the sale of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and the probable loss of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Les Monegasques want Lemar to stay for at least one more season.

The new French champions have already begun talks with the gifted winger over a new and improved contract, viewing it as reward for his impressive performances in the last campaign.

Lemar, who can play on both wings as well as in a central attacking midfield role, is part of a wave of young French talent which includes teammate Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

So, while a move to Arsenal for Lemar isn't completely out of the equation, it looks as though the north London club will have to offer something massive just to have a chance at this transfer.

Do YOU think Lemar would be a good signing for Arsenal? Do YOU think a deal could realistically happen? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms