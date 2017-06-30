On a personal note, you could say that Paul Pogba flattered to deceive following his move back to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

The central midfielder returned to Manchester United for £89.3 million, and while his top-class talent is there for all to see, he will forever be judged in relation to that world-record fee.

Pogba made a whopping 51 appearances in his first season back, registering nine goals, including the crucial opener in the Europa League final, and five assists.

His assists tally would have been significantly more had it not been for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and United's other forwards wasting a number of chances that he created.

Overall, Pogba had a pretty decent campaign, and he enjoys his summer break, the Frenchman has issued the perfect response to those criticising Jose Mourinho's first year at Man Utd.

Mourinho's first year at United

Man United appointed Mourinho as manager in May 2016 after his predecessor Louis van Gaal was sacked, and it ended up being a very profitable first season.

The "Special One" led the Red Devils to the EFL Cup in February to become the first-ever United boss to win a trophy in his debut year at the club.

Mourinho's men then followed that up with a Europa League triumph last month, which ensured that they will be playing Champions League football once again next term.

The biggest disappointment of United's season was, of course, their Premier League campaign, finishing down in sixth place and scoring fewer goals than a mid-table side like Bournemouth.

Pogba's brilliant defence of United's season

That said, two major trophies in addition to the Community Shield is not a terrible season by anyone's standards, and Pogba has hit back at the critics by questioning United's rivals.

In an in-depth interview wit Esquire magazine, the 24-year-old said, via Manchester Evening News: "I accept that we didn't play well, we didn't do this, we didn't do that."

The France international, who got the crucial opener in the Europa League final, continued: "I know what we did - we won three trophies. That's all I know. And that's all that matters.

"Because you can be the best team in the world, you can play great football and you win zero trophies. And who remembers them? No one. Right?"

Does Pogba have a point?

Pogba certainly has a point, and his comments were clearly referring to sides like Liverpool and Tottenham, who were both praised for their impressive Premier League seasons.

Spurs were outstanding, Jurgen Klopp's side secured a top-four place, yet neither of them won any silverware last term and Pogba was keen to point out their unfulfilled campaigns.

In fact, even though United were in somewhat of a decline under David Moyes and Van Gaal following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, their trophy cabinet would suggest otherwise.

They've incredibly won more trophies in the last 13 months than Tottenham have managed in 25 years, while Liverpool have just one trophy to their name in the last decade.

As seen during the Europa League celebrations, Mourinho and Pogba share a close relationship, and the former has constantly defended his star man, even identifying him as a future captain.

If the club bring in more names alongside Swedish defender Victor Lindelof and Pogba can improve even further, United could be set for a successful 2017-18 season.

