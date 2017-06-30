Watch: Ronaldo did something brilliant to Quaresma and Moutinho after missed pens

You don’t see many penalty shootouts end 3-0 - especially at top level international football.

However, for Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side, that’s exactly what happened against Chile in their Confederations Cup semi-final.

Claudio Bravo - the goalkeeper that struggled so much for Manchester City in the Premier League last season - was the hero, saving penalties from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani.

It left Ronaldo, who was supposed to be taking the fifth penalty, completely helpless as Chile booked their place in the final.

However, just because he didn’t take a penalty in the shootout, it doesn’t mean Cristiano didn’t play a captain’s role at the time.

The Real Madrid superstar would have been devastated not to add yet another trophy to what has been an incredible 2017 for him, which has seen him win both the La Lisa and the Champions League.

However, instead of taking out his anger on those that missed their kicks, Ronaldo acted like a true professional.

Both Quaresma and Moutinho were comforted by Cristiano with a little arm around the shoulder and a little tap on the head. While that would have hardly made the pair feel better, they definitely would have appreciated it.

It was a brilliant act of captaincy.

Watch: Ronaldo's brilliant reaction to missed penalties

While Ronaldo would have been disappointed after the match, he was soon cheered up by the news that he had just become a father to two twins.

Ronaldo has twins

And the superstar was soon writing a post on Facebook to reveal the exciting news.

“I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born," Ronaldo said.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach our main sporting objective, but I am certain we will continue to make the Portuguese people happy.

“The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team manager were considerate towards me and it is something which I will never forget.

“I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

Time for some well deserved rest for Ronaldo and to welcome his new twins into the world.

