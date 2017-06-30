GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil drops huge hint that he's staying at Arsenal this summer

Alexis Sanchez's future has dominated Arsenal-related headlines of late, to the point where Mesut Ozil's future has been largely cast aside.

The Germany international has entered the final 12 months of the five-year contract he penned in 2013, when he became Arsenal's record signing for £42.5 million.

Determining whether or not he's been a successful signing is a tricky one. On the one hand, he's consistently provided assists and delivered three FA Cups in his four years at the Emirates Stadium.

On the other, he's failed to guide Arsenal to Premier League glory and has often been criticised for going missing in big games.

Arsene Wenger certainly regards Ozil as money well spent, hence why he's so desperate to tie the 28-year-old down to a new deal this summer.

Asked earlier this month if he thinks Ozil or Sanchez will leave, he said on beIN Sports: "I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front.

"We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team. When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract.

"I would say 'why should they not give their best?'. The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

"If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."

Only time will tell whether Ozil commits to Wenger and Arsenal, but reports suggest he's dropped a massive hint on his future.

According to The Sun's Neil Ashton, Ozil has renewed his executive box at the Emirates in a 'clear sign' that he will sign a new deal.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

This is potentially huge news for Arsenal - after all, if the playmaker wanted to leave, why would he renew his hospitality package? He wouldn't.

However, while Ashton claims it's a 'clear sign', there's every chance Ozil just wants to run down the remaining 12 months of his contract and leave on a free next summer.

That would be a disaster for Arsenal, who would want to recoup at least some of the £42.5 million fee they paid for Ozil if he decided to leave.

